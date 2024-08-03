These comfy shorts have the right ‘amount of looseness’ and they’re down to $14

We are savoring summer weather right about now. We are here for the season’s temperatures, but when they climb that high, we like our warm-weather basics to let our legs feel the breeze. Amazon is our go-to for all our go-to’s — and some shoppers have declared these stretchy Bermuda shorts from Dibaolong their favorites. Right now, you can grab yourself a pair for just $14.

Amazon Loose and comfy, you’ll reach for these shorts over and over again. $14 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

These shorts rarely go on sale — this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for them. With the temps as high as they are right now, this is definitely a deal you want to jump on.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Silky, stretchy and loose, these are not for people who answer the question “Who wears short shorts?” with “We wear short shorts!” They are, after all, Bermuda shorts. Oh yes — they’re a muted throwback to the ’80s style (which, by the way, is back). That’s all to say that these scant pants cover your legs if you don’t feel like showing off your gams.

Comfort is key, of course, and the blend of polyester, cotton and spandex practically guarantees that you won’t want to take them off. But they have some other fantastic features that make them better than the average shorts. For the waist, they have both an elastic band and drawstring so you can customize the comfort and fit. But, possibly the best part of these shorts are all the pockets — there are three: two deep side pockets and a back pocket where you can slip your phone or a packet of tissues. Not bad, right?

These are for those of us who don’t wear short shorts. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

5,000 happy Amazon shoppers have liberated their legs for the summer and slipped them into these shorts with the right “amount of looseness.”

Pros 👍

“These shorts are very comfortable and fit great the material quality is nice,” raved a five-star fan. “I ordered a size larger because I don’t like tight shorts. They come out of the washer and dryer looking good without little fuzz knots. The length is good for me a 61-year-old lady. The length hits just about an inch above my knee.”

“These are great,” gushed a rave reviewer. “The time had come to replace my old faithful 🥲 These fit the bill on top of the knee and a nice length when sitting, I sized up to an XL for comfort, I don’t like anything pinching my extra could of sized down put this is comfy, washed cold and dry, it’s worth noting with the new washers the spin cycle causes deep wrinkles, so now with all my clothes I use the delicate cycle.”

“I like how these shorts fit and feel,” another shopper wrote. “I have 52” hips and big ol’ thighs. These fit the way I like them to and are long enough that they don’t crawl up when I walk. There is plenty of room in the waist but not so much they would fall down without the drawstring. Overall, a good purchase.”

“As a recent retiree, I needed some comfortable shorts to wear around the house,” a happy shopper shared. “They are very comfortable and soft to the touch. Though they’re casual, they aren’t slouchy-looking. I feel comfortable wearing them for a quick trip to run errands. Highly recommend!”

Cons 👎

One shopper said they aren’t quite perfect: “The only thing I didn’t like was that they need to be air dried. But I love the way they feel on and how nice they look.”

“Great Shorts,” another shopper wrote. “The only thing I would change is making them a more cotton-like light fabric with same pockets setup and drawstring waist.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

