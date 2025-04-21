President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold White House Egg Roll: ‘Easter is special’

A time-honored White House tradition has taken place once again in celebration of Easter as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump invited Americans to the White House Egg Roll on Monday.

Over 30,000 visitors were reported to be walking through the grounds.

Held on the South Lawn, this year’s festivities include the beloved egg roll, a Be Best Military Card Writing Station, Be Best Hop Scotch, and the Reading Nook.

There were also different activities, such as flower bouquet building, egg and cookie decorating, kicking soccer balls, running through tunnels, and various patriotic and festive photo opportunities.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump opened up the occasion by speaking from the South Portico along with an Easter bunny.

Donald Trump Jr., one of the president’s sons, followed not far behind with Bettina Anderson and his five children — Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

“A very happy Easter to everyone,” said the president.

“It was a beautiful day yesterday, and it’s a beautiful day today. We don’t have to worry about sunburn, but it looks like it’s not going to be raining.”

“Easter is special. And it’s one of our favorite days,” he added.

“It’s one of our favorite periods of time. We’re honoring Jesus Christ. And, we’re going to honor Jesus Christ very powerfully throughout our lives, all throughout our lives. Not just now — all throughout our lives.”

He added, “We’re bringing religion back in America.”

Trump and the first lady then proceeded to kick off the Egg Roll, both blowing whistles as children pounced to begin rolling the eggs.

President Trump also poked fun while standing alongside the Easter bunny, recalling previous egg rolls. “When the bunny took Joe Biden out… He’s not taking Trump out. That was a good, beautiful moment when the bunny saved Joe Biden’s life,” joked the president in a lighter moment.

The president and first lady then moved to an area where children were coloring Easter-themed pictures.

“I’m really into this,” remarked the president as he enjoyed the happy event.

Music was played by The United States Marine Band, Army Band, Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps, Navy Band, and Air Force Band.

A stage further down the South Lawn featured popular child performer “Go with YoYo.”

The first lady then read the book “Bunny with a Big Heart” by Marilyn Sadler, sharing lessons on friendship and kindness.

On Good Friday, the first lady shared well wishes to Americans while also expressing gratitude for her staff.

“I extend my gratitude to the dedicated East Wing Staff for their tireless effort in preparing the upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll,” she wrote.

Attendees are selected through an online lottery that ended on March 10.

Each year, the children who attend receive souvenir wooden eggs as a commemorative piece to take home.

