Pro organizers say this under-$20 item will instantly declutter your house

If all your spring cleaning has you itching to get more organized, I hear you. As a longtime home editor, housewares tester and sentimental collector (of photos, books, vases, souvenirs… you name it, I probably have it), I know what it’s like to get overwhelmed by stuff. I’ve spent the past year interviewing a small army of professional organizers, so when I noticed they all called out the same go-to storage solution, you better believe my ears perked up. What was this magical answer to the clutter junking up my kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanity and closet? A lazy Susan.

Also known as turntables, these handy spinning discs are, without a doubt, the pros’ MVO (most valuable organizer). “I’ve never understood calling it a lazy Susan, because Susan does more than double-duty,” says Julie Bestry, owner of Best Results Organizing. “You never have to worry about items getting pushed to the back of a cabinet or shelf; everything stays self-contained and upright, and it’s all easy to find with a spin of the magic wheel.”

Whether you’re looking to organize tall pantry staples like olive oil bottles or bitsy cosmetics like eye shadow palettes, there’s a turntable that can, ahem, revolutionize your space. All these picks come editor- and expert-recommended, so take one for a spin!

For the kitchen

Amazon Bestry recommends Oxo’s low-profile turntable for corralling upright items like salad dressings or condiments in the fridge. This particular model is beloved for its durability and smooth turning: It has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon from more than 8,600 satisfied reviewers. Just take it from this fan: “I absolutely despise my upper corner cabinets because they are too deep and I am too short. I have the hardest time finding ANYTHING in them without grabbing a chair. Which is why I currently possess 15 cans of tuna that I didn’t mean to buy. I bought two of these and they are just perfect. I can finally see everything without grabbing a chair. Plus the price was amazing for the quality.” $15 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re trying to contain tall or wobbly items, Bestry likes a turntable with higher sides. The dividers take your organizing to the next level by keeping categories separated. “This lazy Susan is just what I needed in my small kitchen. Now I have all my spices and sauces in one spot. Easy to clean and I can see everything through the clear plastic,” wrote one shopper. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Unlike round turntables, this rectangular one makes the best use of your shelf space because it fits into corners. It measures 15.67 inches by 11.7 inches, rotates 360 degrees and includes suction cup feet and a lockable mode for stability. Just be sure you have an area of at least 17.5 inches by 13 inches for it to fit (and note there is a slightly smaller version too). “I ordered two of these: one for the pantry and one for the fridge,” wrote one customer. “I’m very pleased with them. The unique turning and rectangular shape allow for items that wouldn’t usually work on a regular lazy Susan. They handle weight and turn easily with a double stack of cans on top.” $26 at Amazon

Amazon Ritsuko Nakajima, owner of After Declutter, likes a minimalist design, which is why she’s a fan of this simple white turntable. “It comes in convenient sizes and styles, and it has a nice lip to prevent items from falling off,” she says. (In addition to this white 10-inch version, it comes in black and a 12-inch diameter, plus packs of two, three and four.) “Turntables are great for maximizing space in cabinets, refrigerators and shelves and making items more accessible,” Nakajima says. Just make sure to measure your cabinets before buying, she advises. A 10- or 11-inch-diameter lazy Susan should work for most upper cabinets. $10 at Amazon

For the bathroom

Amazon For a more subtle look, go for acrylic lazy Susans, which virtually disappear, helping combat visual clutter in a cabinet or on a counter. They’re also easy to wipe clean in case of spills. “Turntables are an organizer’s best friend,” says Katrina Teeple, founder of Operation Organization. “What’s great about these is that they come in a two-pack, are made of durable acrylic and make getting to your items in a cabinet a snap.” She likes using one inside a vanity cabinet, placing it on one side of the under-sink pipe (and placing a few stackable drawers on the other side). Turntables, she notes, “are perfect for storing brushes, travel products and nail care.” $13 at Amazon

Walmart For organizing taller items like hair dryers, curlers and straighteners, Jessica Litman, owner of The Organized Mama Co., likes this bucket-style lazy Susan. “When you are able to store your hair items under the sink, you open up drawer space for your face and skin care products,” she says. A non-skid base keeps this pick in place, and four dividers let you group similar items together. $19 at Walmart

For entryways, bedrooms and more

Amazon Try a two-tiered turntable for double the storage. This option has ebony-hued wood shelves that look polished enough for a countertop or even your living room or bedroom. “I recently purchased the Mutualus Lazy Susan Organizer, and it has been a game-changer for my kitchen,” wrote one neatnik. “The quality is top-notch, with sturdy, smooth-turning mechanics that make accessing items so much easier. I use it to organize my spice collection and it’s been a dream — everything is visible and within reach without the usual clutter. The rotating feature makes it perfect for tight spaces like kitchen cabinets or countertops, where you want to maximize organization without sacrificing convenience. It’s also super easy to clean.” $27 at Amazon

Amazon Another stylish wood option, this organizer is made from acacia, with a black metal lip that gives it a slightly industrial look. It ranges in size from 9 inches in diameter (perfect for a dresser top or entryway console) to 24 (big enough to serve as a dining table centerpiece). “I ordered this lazy Susan to organize items for my kitchen island, and boy, did it get the job done. Even when loaded up, it turns evenly and smoothly, and the wood finish is beautiful. This is absolutely worth every penny of the price, especially with the metal edging detail, and I wouldn’t hesitate to buy it again,” wrote one admirer of the 16-inch version. $17 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Source