Pudu Robotics Enhances Cleaning Efficiency at Ryugujo Spa Hotel Mikazuki Ryugutei with the Introduction of PUDU SH1

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, is revolutionizing cleanliness standards at Ryugujo Spa Hotel Mikazuki Ryugutei in Japan, a renowned Japanese hot spring resort, with the integration of its advanced smart upright scrubber dryer, the PUDU SH1. Since its launch, the PUDU SH1 has positively impacted over a thousand venues globally, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and shopping malls.



PUDU SH1 Enhances Cleaning Efficiency at Ryugujo Spa Hotel

The introduction of the SH1 has significantly transformed the hotel’s cleaning processes in several key areas:

Unified Cleaning Tool for Diverse Scenarios

Traditionally, the hotel used various cleaning tools tailored to specific areas—deck brushes for the restaurant kitchen and mops for the lobby and common spaces. Thanks to the innovative design of the SH1, which ensures complete separation of air, liquids, and debris, cross-contamination is eliminated. This versatility allows the SH1 to be used effectively in both kitchen and lobby environments, leading to enhanced cleaning efficiency.

80% Efficiency Boost: Redefining Resource Allocation

With the introduction of the SH1, tasks that once required two staff members an hour to complete can now be accomplished by a single individual in just 20 minutes, representing an impressive 80% increase in efficiency. This translates to over 600 hours of labor saved annually, allowing employees to focus on higher-value customer service initiatives.

Improved Cleaning Quality with Reduced Physical Strain

Inconsistent cleaning results were often a challenge, as different staff members brought varying levels of skill and technique to cleaning tasks. The SH1 standardizes the cleaning process, enabling even less experienced personnel to achieve uniform cleanliness. With a down pressure of 27 kg, a robust brush speed of 350 rpm, and a suction power of 20 kPa, the SH1 effectively removes dirt and grime. Previously stubborn stains that demanded manual scrubbing can now be effortlessly eliminated with the SH1, significantly reducing physical strain on cleaning staff.

The management at Ryugujo Spa Hotel expressed their satisfaction, stating, “The adoption of PUDU SH1 has not only reduced our reliance on manual labor for cleaning but has also elevated our hygiene and safety standards through standardized operations. The time and manpower saved has been redirected to enhancing customer service, refining our reception processes, and adding personalized experience offerings, which further strengthens our hotel’s brand positioning.”

Furthermore, Ryugujo Spa Hotel has previously integrated PUDU CC1 cleaning robot and BellaBot service delivery robot, and the addition of the PUDU SH1 marks another milestone in the hotel’s comprehensive cleaning and delivery solutions. This synergy of robotic technology not only automates and standardizes cleaning operations but also improves the efficiency and accuracy of item deliveries. By combining these advanced technologies, the hotel ensures a more convenient and comfortable guest experience, establishing itself as a benchmark for intelligent, efficient cleaning services.

With the introduction of the PUDU SH1, Ryugujo Spa Hotel Mikazuki Ryugutei is setting a new standard for cleanliness and operational excellence within the hospitality industry.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds over a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company’s robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

