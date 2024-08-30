SYDNEY, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics sector, is excited to make a return appearance at the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024 in Australia. This prestigious annual cleaning and hygiene exhibition will take place from September 11 to 12, 2024, at the International Convention Centre Sydney. Pudu Robotics will be showcasing its latest innovations at Booth 246, Hall 6.



Pudu Robotics to Unveil New Product at ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024 in Australia

This marks Pudu Robotics’ second appearance at the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo, following a previously successful exhibition that received widespread praise for the company’s innovative products and solutions. At the 2024 expo, Pudu Robotics will once again present a range of highly efficient and intelligent cleaning robot products, including the award-winning PUDU CC1 and the newly upgraded PUDU SH1. Additionally, attendees will be the first to witness the debut of an exciting new product, highlighting the company’s advanced technological prowess and promising to be a major highlight of the event.

Pudu Robotics warmly invites all attendees to visit Booth 246, Hall 6, to experience firsthand the latest and most intelligent cleaning products. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the robots, observe their streamlined and efficient cleaning capabilities in action, and engage directly with Pudu Robotics’ expert team to gain in-depth insights into product performance and application scenarios.

A highlight of this year’s event will be the unveiling of Pudu Robotics’ new product, scheduled for September 11 at 11:00 am at the booth. During this session, Pudu Robotics’ technical experts will showcase the innovative features and unique benefits of this highly anticipated addition to the product lineup, demonstrating its potential to set new standards in the industry.

Committed to enhancing human productivity and living standards through advanced robot technology, Pudu Robotics is excited to share its latest achievements with customers, partners, and industry leaders at the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024. The event will also serve as a platform to explore future trends in the cleaning industry.

Mark your calendars for September 11-12 at the International Convention Centre Sydney, Hall 6 Booth 246. Pudu Robotics is excited to welcome you!

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company’s robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped nearly 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

