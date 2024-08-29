Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling women’s sweatsuit set is nearly 40% off for Labor Day

Matching loungewear sets are all the rage nowadays, with “comfy chic” being the name of the game. Staying snuggly while looking stylish? We can definitely get behind that! We’ve discovered a flattering, fashionable sweatsuit that’s discounted up to 40% right now: the Anrabess Women’s Two-Piece Sweater Set can be yours for as little as $34, down from $56, courtesy of the Amazon Labor Day sale.

Amazon Is it a) a sweater set, b) a sweatsuit or c) the ensemble you’ll be wearing everywhere? The answer is d) all of the above! $34 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

For a two-piece set, a mere $34 is a fabulous price, shaking out to just $17 for each item. At almost 40% off for Labor Day, this deal really can’t be beat, especially when it’s high time to stock up on cozy clothes ahead of cooler temperatures.

Why is this a good deal? 🤔

This stylish duo is perfect for dressing up or down, ideal for casual nights out or puttering around the house, depending on your footwear and accessories. The cap-sleeve knit top has a slight crop, and the high-waisted tapered pants are flowy and fashionable. The super-soft knit fabric on both pieces will keep you comfy whether you’re running errands or just relaxing on the couch.

Wait, when did loungewear get this stylish? (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 3,000 Amazon reviewers adore this set, giving it a five-star rating. Many have purchased multiple sets in different colors.

Pros 👍

“I bought the orange, dark pine green, black, and nude/white combo because I love them so much!” gushed a five-star fan. “I enjoy mixing and matching the colors and wearing them monochromatic too! They are simply gorgeous! There is not a time I wear it that I don’t get asked where I got it … [The] sweaters look amazing tucked in the front.”

“This outfit exceeded my expectations,” marveled another commenter. “The top is the perfect length. I was afraid it might be too short … It’s such a comfortable outfit that you may want to get more than one. I did! Feels like pajamas but looks chic enough to dress up. Great outfit!”

A final reviewer noted that it “does shrink if you dry it,” but otherwise, it’s a “super cute set and color. Very comfortable and a little on the heavier side for material weight, but I prefer that for the fall/winter months … I’ve been loving this to travel or lounge in. Great to dress up as well.”

Cons 👎

Regarding the aforementioned “downsizing”: “The top started to shrink after a few minutes in the dryer; [I] was able to take it out, stretch and block it and air-dry, no problem. Just be careful,” one shopper cautioned.

“I love the material and the overall look. I just wish that the pockets on the pants weren’t so bold and defined,” critiqued a wearer. “Because they’re white pants, it makes it look like they’re see-through (which they aren’t!). I would wear the outfit out if that wasn’t the case, instead it is truly just going to be loungewear.”

Amazon This snazzy sweater-and-pants lounge set is available in 24 colors (prices vary) and sizes up to XXL. $34 at Amazon

