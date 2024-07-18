Puffiness? Dark circles? Amazon’s fan-fave under-eye masks are $9 for a 20-pack

If your eyes are looking — and feeling — tired, we’re happy to report that there’s an easy — and très affordable — fix. Dermora’s 24K Golden Glow Under Eye Patches are formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while making you feel like you’re getting a spa treatment in your own home. And who can resist a shimmery skin-care find? Right now you can grab a 20-pack for just $8 thanks to promo code 20PRIMEGOLD and an additional on-page coupon. A deal like this definitely wakes us right up!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Skin-care products that address the eye area can be expensive, with some creams and serums costing upwards of $50. But for only $9 (with the on-page coupon and promo code 20PRIMEGOLD), you’ll get 20 treatments that, according to the brand, can provide results in mere minutes. So if you’re someone who likes a little instant gratification — and saving mucho dinero — these are for you.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Feeling fancy? How about puffy? These under-eye patches address both situations. But they don’t just contain gold; they’re also fortified with natural ingredients including tea tree oil and collagen to target darkness and shrink under-eye puffiness.

All you do is place one under each eye, leave them on for 20 minutes while you kick back or take care of other morning tasks, remove and voilà! Your eyes will look brighter, more refreshed and, yes, like you actually got some sleep — you know, instead of scrolling through social media at 2 a.m. They’re also perfectly portable, so stash ’em in your bag to stay bright-eyed on your next vacay.

Are you a restless sleeper with puffy peepers? Get fresh with these. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

A wild 25,000+ shoppers (with 50,000+ eyes) have given these masks a five-star rating for their bag-shrinking effects.

Pros 👍

“I’m 53 years old and have tried a dozen and one masks,” shared one impressed user. “I was shocked after I removed these. My puffiness, bags were gone. My skin felt so tight under my eyes. Will keep these in stock. Also, I keep these in my mini skin refrigerator and lord, these feel so good cold.”

“These eye masks are excellent,” wrote a satisfied septuagenarian. “I have only used three so far, and I am able to see a noticeable difference in the dark circles under my eyes. The circles appeared lighter with the first use. I was truly surprised that they actually worked, as I didn’t believe the good reviews. I am 73 years old and decided to take a chance and try them.”

“I was skeptical that these would work, but they do!” exclaimed a third fan. “So good in every way.” Their one complaint? “I hate slime, and they kind of feel like that, so I had to get past my personal issue with how they feel — but it was worth it! Dark circles got better after one use!”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers reported the eye masks refused to stay in place. “I have the worst luck with these,” revealed one. “They don’t stay on my face; they fall off my under eyes almost every usage, so when I put them on I tip my head back.”

“If you can get them to stay on your face, they do a great job,” agreed another. “Yes, I applied them to a clean face. But they just didn’t want to stay put.”

Meanwhile, a final reviewer said: “Doesn’t seem to do much, but at least the cold eye patch feels good under eye when I’m tired and need to wake up.”

