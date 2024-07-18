VSPO Chairman Dino Ying Named Member of the Asian Games Esports Task Force

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — VSPO chairman and co-founder Dino Ying has been appointed as one of the three members of the esports title selection task force for the 20th Asian Games in 2026.

The mandate of the task force is “to select and recommend for approval” titles that will be featured at the 20th Asian games, according to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). Hideki Okamura from Japan and Mr. Carlos Tang Jiahe from Hong Kong are the two other members on the task force.

Earlier this year, Ying was already elected as a member of the OCA’s first Esports and E Martial Art Committee.

VSPO, Asia’s largest esports operator, has played a key role in making esports’ entry into the Asian Games a reality. VSPO was the operator for the esports series at both Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games and the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games where esports became first a demonstration sport and later a medal sport.

VSPO was also a key partner for the Olympic Esports Week (OEW) in Singapore last year which paved the way for the creation of the Olympic Esports Games that was announced last week. For OEW, VSPO and IMG Group were responsible for the live broadcasting of the events, which were streamed globally on Olympics.com and the Olympic social media channels.

About VSPO

Founded in 2016, VSPO, which stands for VersusPlayerOne, is the largest esports operator in Asia, producing more than 4,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 14 office locations and 8 top-tier esports arenas, VSPO offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. Through its multi-channel network business, VSPO also collaborates with over 20,000 online influencers and esports broadcasters worldwide.



