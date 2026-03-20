Quality Protein No Longer a Luxury? Angel Yeast Shows How at FIC 2026

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Angel Yeast (SH600298) showcased its latest yeast protein R&D achievements and progress in global applications at FIC 2026 from March 17-19, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to making high-quality protein accessible to everyone. As a key barometer for the food industry, this year’s show also highlighted how the alternative protein sector is entering a more pragmatic phase focused on technological cost reduction, taste and texture optimization, and supply chain reliability.

New Products and Technology Advances Address Market Needs

During the exhibition, Angel Yeast launched two new yeast protein products: AngeoPro™ Yeast Protein Hi90-A and Yeast Protein S80-A. Hi90-A delivers a high protein content of 88%, offering a smooth mouthfeel and neutral flavor profile ideal for the demanding requirements of premium sports nutrition and specialized dietary groups, while S80-A offers complete water solubility, targeting emerging and fast-growing segments such as ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and protein-fortified waters.

"The launch of these two new products underscores Angel’s ongoing advances in fermentation technology and advanced enzymatic hydrolysis," said Li Ku, General Manager of Angel’s Protein Nutrition and Flavoring Technology Center. "We are also developing functional yeast proteins with high gelation and high leucine content to further expand applications across a range of sectors, including meat products, sports nutrition, and elderly nutrition. Our goal is to make protein supplementation a more convenient and enjoyable part of daily consumption."

Accelerating Global Footprint to Make Quality Protein Affordable for All

Angel Yeast is solidifying its role as a key driver in the global yeast protein industry. The company continues to increase its investment in R&D and collaborate with international research organizations on application studies related to gut health and sports nutrition. The company will host the Second International Symposium on Yeast Protein Science and Technology this April, where it plans to release an industry white paper to foster consensus and encourage knowledge sharing. On the production front, Angel Yeast commissioned a new yeast protein production line at its Baiyang Biotechnology Park in Yichang last November, adding an annual production capacity exceeding 10,000 tons. To meet surging market demand, the company has already planned further expansion to enhance supply capabilities.

The company also announced a significant milestone in market development. "When the foam on your coffee becomes a ‘protein boost,’ we’ve truly lowered the barrier to healthy nutrition," noted Jo Chang, Head of the Yeast Protein Division within Angel Yeast’s International Business Center. "In January 2026, Starbucks India, in collaboration with local nutrition brand SuperYou, launched a protein cold foam based on Angel’s AngeoPro yeast protein. This innovative ‘protein foam’ is offered as a customizable topping for beverages like Cold Brew, Iced Americano, or Frappuccino, allowing consumers to easily add an extra 11 to 18 grams of protein per serving."

Looking ahead, Angel will continue to expand its capabilities in the yeast protein field. By working with global stakeholders, the company aims to provide consumers with healthier, more sustainable nutritional choices and support the transition of the global food industry toward a greener, more efficient, and more inclusive future.



Quality Protein No Longer a Luxury? Angel Yeast Shows How at FIC 2026

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