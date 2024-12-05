Rain, hail or shine Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding keep digging at their Melbourne renovation project

Comedian and TV host, Andy Lee and his entrepreneur fiancé Rebecca Harding are turning heads with their ongoing renovation of the historic Ravenswood mansion in Melbourne — and they’re letting fans in on the journey every step of the way.

If you haven’t seen their updates yet, head over to Instagram where the couple is sharing the ups, downs, and everything in between of restoring this stunning 150-year-old property into their dream home.

Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding. Credit: Supplied

Weathering the storm (literally!)

Melbourne’s weather is always a wild card.

One minute it’s sunny, the next it’s raining — making life a bit tricky for anyone tackling a big construction project.

Andy’s recent Instagram post sums it all up perfectly: “This photo sums up the week. Half sun/half rain .”

It’s just one of the realities of renovation life in the southern state.

But despite the unpredictable weather, Andy and Rebecca keep pushing forward.

In fact, their renovation is moving along faster than you might think.

Major milestone: the subfloor is done

One of the latest updates is a big win: the subfloor is officially finished.

Andy posted a time-lapse video, joking that it only took 25 seconds, but in reality, it’s a crucial step that takes time and sets the foundation for everything that comes next.

Big shoutout to the hard-working tradies, Charlie and Matt, who’ve been keeping things on track.

For those unfamiliar with Ravenswood, it’s a grand two-storey mansion in the prestigious Rookery Estate Precinct of Hawthorn.

The property, a sprawling 950 square meters, has been home to elegant arched hallways and breathtaking views of the Yarra River for more than a century.

Andy and Rebecca have teamed up with Flack Studios, a top-tier architectural firm, to breathe new life into the mansion.

Their goal is to blend the home’s original beauty with modern luxury, creating a timeless space that balances charm with comfort.

With about two years to go, the transformation is just beginning. It’s going to be incredible to watch this historic property evolve into a stunning, modern home.

What makes this renovation even more fun to follow is how Andy and Rebecca share everything with their nearly 200,000 Instagram followers.

They’re not just posting pretty pictures — they’re showing the struggles, the laughs, and the incredible teamwork that goes into such a massive project.

From tradies to architects, interior designers, and everyone in between, they’re giving credit where it’s due and building a real sense of community around the project.

So, as the renovation continues, be sure to check back for more updates.

This story originally appeared on view.com.au and has been republished here with permission.

