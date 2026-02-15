Ralph Lauren Lights Up Shenzhen with Dazzling Drone Show Celebrating the Year of the Horse

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of the upcoming Year of the Horse, Ralph Lauren today illuminated the skies above Shenzhen Talent Park in a breathtaking "In Pursuit of Dreams" Drone Show. With the vast night sky as its canvas, the thousand-drone display painted an enduring vision of the Ralph Lauren spirit and invited consumers to immerse themselves in the world of dreams that define the iconic brand.



RALPH LAUREN IN PURSUIT OF DREAMS DRONE SHOW

As night descended on the city, a thousand illuminated drones floated into the sky above Shenzhen Talent Park, they conjured up the image of a noble steed poised quietly by the water’s edge as it gathers strength in the stillness. Springing into motion, this horse began to gallop, gliding across the across waves before the image of a polo rider emerged, charging forward between swings in a surge of momentum. Amongst the burst of energy, the constellation of lights transformed into the iconic Polo Pony soaring above the Shenzhen skyline before fading away to reveal the Ralph Lauren signature quote—"I DESIGN DREAMS FOR NOW, AND TOMORROW"—illuminating the night with a message that inspires all who dare to pursue their truest aspirations.

Known as China’s "City of Dreams," Shenzhen’s culture of bold innovation and inclusivity closely echoes Ralph Lauren’s own aspirational dreams and belief in pursuit of the impossible. The stunning spectacle in Shenzhen is not only a vivid expression of this pioneering vision and creativity but a testament to Ralph Lauren’s long‑term commitment to the Chinese market.

Through this forward-looking blend of technology and art, Ralph Lauren merges its brand vision with Chinese tradition and pays tribute to Mr. Lauren’s own lifelong pursuit of dreams.

Source