Rare Rolex Reference 4113 Split-Seconds Chronograph to Headline FutureGrail Online Auction

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FutureGrail today announced that the Rolex Reference 4113 “anti-magnetic” split-seconds chronograph (serial number 051 319) in its collection will headline the firm’s online auction (8–14 November, 2025). Widely considered to be one of horology’s most coveted treasures, the timepiece will also be previewed in Geneva (6–9 November) and Dubai (12-13 November).

Detail of the silvered dial attributed to Beyeler workshops, displaying the dual tachymetre and telemeter scales with applied white-gold indexes

The ultimate Holy Grail for Rolex collectors

Considered by collectors worldwide as the pinnacle of Rolex watchmaking, Reference 4113 represents a singular achievement in horological history. Produced exclusively in 1942, it remains the only split-seconds chronograph wristwatch ever manufactured by Rolex. With an estimated production of just 12 examples bearing serial numbers 051 313 to 051 324, the Reference 4113 occupies an unrivalled position in the pantheon of collectible timepieces.

A pink gold crown distinguishes the number 051 319 example, embodying the extraordinary craftsmanship and technical innovation that define this legendary reference. Its stainless-steel case measures 44 mm in diameter – the largest vintage case ever produced by Rolex – yet remains one of the thinnest split-seconds chronographs of its era, a testament to Rolex’s engineering prowess.



Rolex Reference 4113 “Anti-magnetic”, serial number 051 319, featuring the distinctive pink gold crown and stainless-steel case measuring 44 mm in diameter

The timepiece’s movement was specially commissioned and extensively reworked for Rolex at the Geneva Sport Watch Co. workshops. It incorporates a coaxial split-seconds mechanism, 30-minute counter, 17 jewels, and an anti-magnetic balance. The dial, attributed to the Beyeler workshops, features a double scale with high-speed tachymeter (to 1,000 units) and telemeter, complemented by applied white-gold indexes for exceptional legibility.

A record-breaking legacy

Recent auction results underscore the exceptional desirability of Reference 4113. In April 2024, serial number 051 321 achieved EUR 3,284,000 at the Monaco Legend Group. Previously, at Phillips Geneva, serial number 051 318 realised CHF 1,940,000 in November 2019, whilst serial number 051 314 commanded CHF 2,405,000 in May 2016.

The first recorded public sale occurred in May 1991, when Christie’s Geneva offered serial number 051 313 for CHF 82,500 – a figure that, whilst substantial at the time, represents merely 2.5 percent of current market valuations. This remarkable appreciation reflects both the reference’s absolute rarity and its status as the ultimate trophy for discerning collectors.



One of only 9 publicly recorded, the Reference 4113 remains the sole split-seconds chronograph wristwatch manufactured by Rolex

Motor racing heritage

Recent research reveals that virtually all known examples of Reference 4113 are intrinsically linked to motor racing, particularly in Italy and Sicily, where the reference is closely associated with the prestigious Giro Automobilistico di Sicilia. This connection to motorsports honours Rolex’s longstanding commitment to speed record attempts, most notably through the sponsorship of Sir Malcolm Campbell, who surpassed 300 miles per hour with a Rolex on his wrist.

Auction details

Online Auction: 8–14 November, 2025

Geneva Preview: 6–9 November, 2025

Dubai Preview: 12-13 November, 2025

Of the 12 known Reference 4113 chronographs, only nine examples have been publicly recorded, with several remaining in undisclosed private collections. The presentation of serial number 051 319 represents a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire what many consider the most important Rolex wristwatch ever produced.

About FutureGrail

FutureGrail specialises in discovering and preserving the finest horological masterpieces from the sixteenth to the twenty-first century, serving discerning collectors and investors worldwide.

