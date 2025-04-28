Record-low price alert: The latest Apple iPad Air is on sale at Amazon

If you’ve been on the market for a tablet — something to watch movies on, scroll social media or do a little work from the couch — we have great news: the iPad Air is just $499 right now. That’s $100 off the base model in all the colors: space grey, blue, purple and starlight.

Wondering what the differences are between a smartphone, a desktop computer and an iPad, and what exactly you might need from an Apple tablet? We have you covered — check out our guide to the best iPad of 2025.

Amazon With four colors and four levels of storage (128GB up to 1TB) to choose from, not to mention Wi-Fi and cellular options, there’s an iPad Air for everyone. $499 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Apple tech rarely goes on sale, so when the prices drop, it’s worth taking a look, especially when, as is the case with the iPad Air, you can save $100. It’s the lowest price ever!

Why do I need this? 🤔

You might be thinking, “I’ve got a phone. I’ve got a laptop. Why do I need a tablet?” This iPad is a sweet spot between the two, especially for anyone who’s craving extra computing power that the regular iPad and the iPad mini don’t offer. Need a little more than the touchscreen and onscreen keyboard? It’s compatible with both the wireless Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (the first version), so writing and drawing are a breeze. Reading and watching videos on the iPad’s 11-inch screen is much more enjoyable than on your phone as well.

“You know how a Corvette will get you where you’re going, fast and in style, the same way a Lamborghini will? That’s my take on the iPad Air, ” says Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida. “Ultimately, the Air makes a good choice for anyone seeking a pro-level iPad without the Pro’s price.” (The Pro, if you’re wondering, starts at $999 — ouch.)

The iPad Air is compatible with both the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The latest iPad Air is so new, it only has a handful of Amazon reviews so far — most of them a perfect five stars. The previous version, meanwhile, racked up hundreds of five-star ratings for its sleek design and powerful performance.

Pros 👍

“I really like this iPad Air!” raved a happy customer of the previous gen Air. “It’s beautiful, lightweight and has plenty of storage and features! Since my M1 only had 64 GB, it was easy to fill up. But with this new beauty, I can add as many apps as I wish!”

Other than storage, the ability to use the Apple Pencil is a big selling point, especially for digital artists. “I love to draw, so I mainly use it for [the] Procreate [app]. The battery life is great. I can draw [for] almost a whole day or two on one charge,” said a five-star reviewer. “The weight is incredible. It feels like nothing.”

This entrepreneur found that the newest iPad was perfect for their business. “I recently upgraded to the 2025 iPad Air … and it has exceeded my expectations. The M3 chip makes everything incredibly smooth — whether I’m running multiple apps for my small business, sketching ideas for custom cakes or streaming content.”

Cons 👎

While the iPad Air is more powerful than the regular iPad and the iPad mini, it still pales next to the iPad Pro. “I have a 2019 iPad Pro 11 first-gen, so the specs are not impressive with the new iPad Air,” cautioned a four-star reviewer. “That being said, it is as snappy as it gets.”

Speaking of critiques, here’s what Broida had to say: “As for performance, the Air will more than satisfy the vast majority of users. Only if you’re capturing and editing a lot of video should you consider going Pro.” But he added, “If you already own an Apple Pencil 2, it won’t work here. For shame, Apple.” (The first-gen Apple Pencil is compatible, however.)

Amazon Want a powerful tablet without paying the mind-boggling $1,000-plus smackeroos for an iPad Pro? The Air is a good choice, experts say. $499 at Amazon

Amazon Need (a lot) more storage? This 1TB version should do the trick and right now, it’s also $100 off. $949 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

