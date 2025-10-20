Renovator’s delight garners $1.2m. “The bids came fast and furious.”

The mid-century Adelaide classic at 13 Astrid Avenue, Warradale, changed hands for $1.23m after a fast and fiery auction played out before a packed crowd of around 100 onlookers.

Bidding opened at $800k and surged in $25k jumps, hitting reserve at $1.2m before the winning bid landed. “The bids came fast and furious,” said Harris Real Estate agent Anton Vizzari. “The competition was strong, and the energy in the crowd was incredible.”

Three active bidders pushed the price beyond expectations, with a young family taking home the keys. Their plan is to renovate and extend the original two-bedroom home, set on a sprawling 700 square metre Torrens titled allotment.

The vendors, long-term investors, purchased the property for $395k in 2011, representing a more than 200 percent turnover. The sale reflects the strength of demand in Warradale, with its proximity to schools, transport, Brighton beach, and lifestyle amenities proving irresistible to buyers.

“The location sells itself,” said Vizzari. “Buyers recognise the value of land in this pocket, especially in the Brighton Secondary zone.”

On a perfect 26-degree day, the classic home stood as a reminder of the suburb’s postwar past, ready for its next chapter, as 96 homes went to auction across Adelaide, level with the previous week, according to Cotality. 77.4 percent of auctions have reported a positive result so far.

Poetic justice as just one of three bidders finds their rhythm

Sunlight peeked through sleepy Queensland clouds as a stanza of neighbours gathered in the early morning to witness the auction of 13 Kingsbury Street, Norman Park. The leafy Poet’s Corner enclave was alive with anticipation, yet only one bidder had the rhyme and reason to step forward.

Paula Pearce from Place watched as the auction opened with a confident $1.5m offer. Silence followed. Pearce took a moment to chat with the vendor, who was listening remotely from Sydney. No other bids came. In that still, decisive moment, the hammer fell at $1.58m.

“The buyer was a young family, with their parents providing guidance and support,” Pearce said. “It was lovely to see such a personal connection to the home on auction day.”

The property, set on 417sqm, combines elegant character with family-friendly living. Timber floors, high ceilings, VJ walls and French doors lead to a spacious open-plan living area and a rear deck overlooking tree-dotted gardens. Outdoors, a paved firepit and terraced yard complement the home’s seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

For the vendor, relocating for new opportunities in Sydney, it marked a smooth, rewarding exit. For the new owners, it opened the door to a home perfectly suited for both family life and entertaining, all in a tranquil, established neighbourhood.

Brisbane led the smaller capitals for the number of auctions held, Cotality reports, with 198 homes going under the hammer, the third highest volume of auctions held so far this year. The preliminary clearance rate of 70.7 percent was the highest in five weeks.

Call to wife loses century-old home to local couple

Among the whispering gumtrees of Fremantle, 12 Onslow Street held court this week, a 1910s pioneer home whose romance and history had the crowd transfixed. Nestled on 448sqm of green-titled land, the property had long enchanted locals with its federation charm, classic fireplaces, original Metters wood stove, and an artist’s studio bathed in sunlight.

Ray White agent Noel Rogers welcomed five active bidders to the garden, with bidding opening at $1.1m. What followed was a seven-minute flurry of offers, 25 in total, as $100Ks, $10Ks, $15Ks, and back up to $50Ks jolted the auction forward. Each bid seemed to echo through the alfresco courtyard, the crowd caught in the rhythm of the battle.

As the contest narrowed, one underbidder paused to call his wife, a moment that held the onlookers in collective suspense. When her final order arrived, “No more”, the auctioneer brought the hammer down. A young local couple, hearts racing, emerged victorious at $1.53m.

The mature-aged vendor, who had purchased the home in 1997 for $205k, will now downsize to an apartment, parting with the beloved property she had nurtured for decades.

Rogers reflected on the day’s energy: “Every bid told a story. The buyers and vendor alike were thrilled with the outcome.”

Only 14 auctions were held across Perth, according to Cotality.

