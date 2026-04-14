LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RETOPIA SALON, an entertainment company founded by key former HYBE executives behind the global success of BTS, has announced the launch of its U.S. global audition tour to discover the next generation of K-pop group members.



RETOPIA SALON, Founded by Former HYBE Executives, Launches U.S. Global Auditions to Discover Next-Generation K-Pop Stars

The company will host the "2026 RETOPIA SALON GLOBAL AUDITION: USA & CANADA" across May and June. The large-scale global project aims to select the final members for RETOPIA SALON’s first boy group, scheduled to debut in 2027, while also identifying talent for a future girl group launch.

The U.S. audition schedule is as follows (local time):

May 29 ( Fri ) — Orange County, California (BBCat Afterschool)

— Orange County, California (BBCat Afterschool) May 30 ( Sat ) — Los Angeles, California (NK Dance Studio & Eulogia’s Studio)

— Los Angeles, California (NK Dance Studio & Eulogia’s Studio) May 30 ( Sat ) — Orange County, California (STAGE X STUDIO)

— Orange County, California (STAGE X STUDIO) June 2 ( Tue ) — Honolulu, Hawaii (Honolulu Dance Studio)

Applicants born between 2008 and 2014 are eligible to participate, regardless of gender or nationality. Participants may apply in one of the following categories: vocal, rap, dance, or acting.

"Under our vision, ‘Make Dreams Real,’ RETOPIA SALON is committed to nurturing the next generation of artists based on our experience in the entertainment industry," said Bang Woo Jung, CEO of RETOPIA SALON. "Through this global audition, we look forward to discovering talented individuals and hope it will serve as a meaningful first step for those aspiring to perform on the global stage."

In addition to the United States, RETOPIA SALON is conducting global auditions across 18 cities worldwide, including Japan (Sendai, Okinawa, Osaka, Kyoto, Tokyo, Chiba, Fukuoka), Indonesia (Jakarta, Bandung), Thailand (Bangkok, Chiang Mai), Australia (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane), and Canada (Toronto).

Further details about the audition are available via RETOPIA SALON’s official social media channels and local partner academies.

https://www.instagram.com/retopia.salon/

About RETOPIA SALON

RETOPIA SALON is an entertainment company founded by industry leaders formerly of HYBE, including CEO Bang Woo Jung (former Creative Studio Leader at HYBE Media Studio), Chief Creative Officer Kim Serene (former VP at HYBE LABELS JAPAN), and Chief Operating Officer Park Jun Soo (former SP at HYBE Original Content Studio).

Drawing on their experience contributing to BTS’s global success, the company is engaged in artist management and content production, with its first project focused on launching a new boy group in 2027. RETOPIA SALON has also participated in content production for projects such as BTS Jin’s YouTube variety show Run Jin and the original series Are You Sure?! Season 2 featuring Jimin and Jung Kook, attracting strong attention both within and beyond the industry.

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