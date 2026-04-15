SinoUnited Health Attracts International Patients as China Emerges as Global Medical Tourism Destination

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From CAR-T Cell Therapy and cardiac interventions to health checkups and dental care, China’s medical capabilities have increasingly drawn international patients in recent years—underscoring the country’s rising influence in the global healthcare landscape. SinoUnited Health (SUH), a leading private high-quality healthcare provider in Shanghai, is at the forefront of this trend, driving its core mission of "World-class Care, China Innovation" to attract patients from around the world.

Data indicates that approximately 30–40% of SUH patients are international, including long-term expats residing in Shanghai and those traveling specially for SUH’s specialized medical care. A key strength of SUH lies in its medical team: the majority have trained or practiced at renowned institutions overseas, and all staff are fluent in both Chinese and English—ensuring seamless cross-cultural communication and personalized medical services that cater to the unique needs of international patients.

"Medicine should not be limited by national borders," said Dr. Kathy Shi, SUH’s Founder and CEO. "We aim to enhance medical and service capabilities to help more patients benefit from China’s medical innovations."



Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital

Comprehensive Medical Services Meet Diverse Patient Needs

SUH serves patients with distinctly diverse medical needs across hematological and solid tumors, cardiovascular diseases, health checkup, orthopedics and sports injuries, digestive diseases, gynecology, urology, general surgery, ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry and more, showcasing China’s medical services going global.

Innovative therapies represented by CAR-T Cell Therapy have provided new treatment opportunities for numerous patients with hematological tumors. Meanwhile, international patients regard SUH as their top choice for health checkup, supported by personalized care from experienced GPs, premium one-on-one concierge service, seamless screening-to-treatment integration, and multidisciplinary specialist green-channel access.

Demand is also prominent in dermatology and orthopedics. Patients visit SUH specifically for laser treatment or skin cancer screening, followed by surgical intervention if necessary, while others seek minimally invasive surgery and systematic rehabilitation programs for sports injuries or fractures—all delivered by experienced specialists with international training.

In areas such as cardiac intervention, oncology treatment, and complex disease management, SUH continues to draw overseas patients with its standardized diagnosis and treatment processes, evidence-based care and high-quality service experience that aligns with global expectations.

International Collaboration Elevating Standards

To further elevate clinical quality and align with world best practices, SUH collaborates closely with Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s leading medical institutions. This strategic partnership integrates Mayo Clinic’s evidence-based protocols, multidisciplinary care models, and rigorous quality management systems into SUH’s daily practice, while supporting ongoing physician training and the adoption of globally recognized standards.

The collaboration is especially evident in specialized programs such as the Women’s Health Center and Longevity Clinic, which focus on preventive care, personalized treatment, and long-term health management, offering tailored solutions for international patients.

For example, drawing on the experience of Mayo Clinic while integrating Chinese practices, the Longevity Clinic brings together specialists in cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, sports medicine, nutrition, sleep medicine, psychology, general practice, and Traditional Chinese Medicine to deliver personalized precision medicine. The clinic integrates genetic testing, molecular and proteomic analysis with advanced imaging and digital platforms, applying the latest global evidence in lifestyle medicine and precision healthcare—including innovative therapies like fecal microbiota transplantation for gut health.

World-Class Care at Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital

In addition, Mayo Clinic has provided professional expertise in planning and developing SUH’s hospital system, helping establish patient-centered care models and efficient operational frameworks delivering consistent high-quality medical services.

Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, the first comprehensive hospital under SUH, brings together an elite medical team from the SUH network and offers comprehensive services across more than 30 departments and 16 specialized centers. The hospital is well-equipped with advanced medical hardware and comfortable care environments. Its Surgery Center features 5 operating rooms, including class-100 and class-10,000 laminar flow operating rooms, and DSA room. It also offers single-patient rooms, intensive care units, and endoscopy wake-up rooms, ensuring patient privacy and comfort. Supported by a full range of diagnostic equipment such as DR, mammography and bone density scanners, the hospital provides reliable, high-standard outpatient, surgical and inpatient services around the clock.

Situated in Shanghai’s iconic Bund area, the hospital enjoys a prime, easily accessible location for both domestic and international patients, establishing itself as a trusted destination for cross-border healthcare that blends world-class medical care with Chinese warmth.

Multidisciplinary Medical Care and Compassionate Service

In cross-border healthcare, technical competence and humanistic care are equally essential. For patients with severe and complex conditions, SUH has established a solid foundation through its mature multidisciplinary system aligned with international medical standards. The hospital integrates expertise from oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, surgery, critical care, and other specialties to deliver personalized treatment pathways for complex cases, improving overall therapeutic efficacy and accessibility.

SUH has also established efficient and seamless pathways for international patients, providing end-to-end services that encompass multilingual support, cross-border referrals and insurance coordination. From the initial consultation to post-treatment follow-up, the team ensures every step is smooth and transparent, fully embodying a patient-centered care philosophy.

As China continues to solidify its position as a global medical tourism hub, SinoUnited Health stands as an example of how world-class medical expertise, innovative care models, and patient-centric service can bridge borders, reaffirming its commitment to "World-class Care, China Innovation" and its role as a trusted gateway for cross-border medical services.

About SinoUnited Health

Established in 2016 and anchored in Shanghai, SinoUnited Health is a high-quality private healthcare provider with the largest and most extensive medical network in the Yangtze River Delta Region. Upholding the concept of "Patient First," SUH provides trustworthy, cost-controllable, and high-quality healthcare services that meet both domestic and international standards.

Its international medical team strictly follows evidence-based guidelines and maintains long-term collaboration with renowned medical institutions in China and abroad, ensuring patients receive reliable, world-class care. As a physician-driven institution, SUH’s "General Practitioner+ Specialist" model offers holistic, professional, and personalized solutions, making premium private healthcare accessible for every family.

For more information, please visit: www.suhhealth.com

Contact: SinoUnited Health, internationalcare@suh.cn

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