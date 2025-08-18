Roborock Marks 11th Anniversary with Unbeatable Deals and a Glimpse into the Future of Cleaning

Global Leader in Smart Home Robotics Offers Discount on Saros Z70 and Introduces F25 Ultra for Pre-Order

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Roborock, the #1 selling robot vacuum brand worldwide, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a new brand campaign, “Rocking 11 Years. By Your Side.” To mark this significant milestone and express a heartfelt thanks to the millions of users that have made Roborock a trusted part of their lives, the brand is offering discount on its flagship model, the Saros Z70 and giving fans an exclusive first look at its latest product, the F25 Ultra, a cutting-edge steam-powered washer.



Roborock’s 11th anniversary campaign, “Rocking 11 Years. By Your Side.”

Over the last 11 years, Roborock has grown from an ambitious startup into a global leader in smart home cleaning – a journey made possible by the support of its customers. From morning cereal spills to late-night pet messes, the brand has supported families for over a decade. This anniversary campaign celebrates that success and reaffirms the brand’s steadfast commitment to innovation and reliability.

“From Roborock’s very first robot vacuum to our latest offerings, our user-centric approach has been at the heart of everything we do,” said Quan Gang, President of Roborock. “This 11-year anniversary is more than a celebration of how far we’ve come – it’s an expression of gratitude to the Roborock community that has supported us along the way. As we look to the future, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of intelligent cleaning and delivering solutions that truly improve everyday life.”

From August 29 to September 4, consumers can shop the exclusive anniversary deals on the official Roborock website.

Unprecedented Savings on the Flagship Saros Z70

To commemorate 11 years of Roborock, the brand is offering its largest-ever discount on the Saros Z70. Known for its revolutionary OmniGrip™ five-axis mechanical arm, the Z70 can move and lift objects like socks and sports shoes with enhanced accuracy and placement.

Engineered for deep cleaning, it boasts 22,000Pa suction, a FreeFlow Main Brush with a 0% Hair Tangling Side Brush, and an upgraded hot water mopping system to tackle the toughest stains. The FlexiArm Riser Side Brush and Mop extend to ensure floor coverage around corners and edges, while the StarSight Autonomus System 2.0 uses VertiBeam Lateral Obstacle Avoidance to navigate with precision and can bypass over 108 obstacles. Additionally, the AdaptiLift Chassis automatically adjusts for seamless transitions across floor types, climbing thresholds up to 4cm and lifting the mop up to 22mm on carpet.

During the anniversary sale, the Saros Z70 will be available at an unbeatable price of $1,599 (originally $2,599 MSRP).

Introducing the All-New F25 Ultra Steam-Powered Floor Washer

Roborock is thrilled to offer users a sneak peek at the future of home cleaning with the introduction of the F25 Ultra, an industry-first floor washer that will be available for pre-order during the anniversary sale period at an exclusive price of $599 (MSRP $799). This dual mode cleaner offers 50°C high-temperature steam cleaning and 86°C hot water cleaning. This capability, combined with 22,000Pa suction power, allows it to tackle hardened stains, greasy messes, and everyday dirt in a single pass.

Beneath its sleek exterior, the F25 Ultra is equipped with proprietary technologies designed for performance and ease. The VaporFlow™ steam system delivers deep sanitization, while WaveFlow™ ensures powerful hot water degreasing. Its JawScrapers™ roller is built for a tangle-free, streak-free clean, and SlideTech™ 2.0 dual motor-powered wheels provide intelligent push-pull motion with minimal effort. Thanks to the FlatReach™ 2.0 design, the F25 Ultra also cleans with ease under low-profile furniture and features a smart blue-light detection system to reveal hidden dust and grime in real time.

While the F25 Ultra will officially go on sale September, consumers can pre-order it at a discounted price of $599 (a $200 saving) starting on August 29.

To celebrate Roborock’s 11th anniversary and shop these exclusive deals, visit us.roborock.com. For more information on Roborock and to explore additional products, please visit us.roborock.com.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

Media Contact:

Ashley Hu

hujingjie@roborock.com

