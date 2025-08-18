Air Canada suspends third-quarter and full-year guidance following ‘unlawful’ strike

Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft spotted flying on final approach for landing on the runway of Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos at the Greek capital.

Air Canada is suspending its guidance for third-quarter and full-year operating results after the union defied back-to-work orders, which further halted the airline’s plan to resume flights.

“Air Canada deeply regrets the impact the labour disruption has had on its customers, its stakeholders and the communities it serves,” the airline said in a Monday press release.

More than 10,00 flight attendants walked off the job early Saturday over pay and scheduling disputes. Patty Hajdu, the Minister of Jobs and Families, stepped in and imposed binding arbitration and extended the existing contract until a new agreement could be reached.

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board ordered flight attendants back to work by 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, but the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) told its members to “remain on strike.”

In a statement, union secretary and treasurer Candace Rennick said the government’s order was “a disgraceful misuse of power that reeks of systemic bias and corporate favoritism.”

Because of the union’s defiance, Air Canada said Sunday that it had to cancel about 240 flights scheduled for that day.

All Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights remain cancelled until further notice. Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz or PAL continue to operate as normal.

The airline estimated that 500,000 customers’ flights have been cancelled because of the strike. Air Canada said in a Monday news release that the board has declared the strike “unlawful” and ordered leadership to direct its members to return to work.

Air Canada said it hopes to resume operations on Monday evening.