Monday, May 19, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelRyanair Group CFO Neil Sorahan on FY25 results, travel demand and tariff...
Travel

Ryanair Group CFO Neil Sorahan on FY25 results, travel demand and tariff impact

admin
By admin
0
4

Share

Ryanair Group CFO Neil Sorahan joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s full-year profit, summer travel demand outlook, impact of tariffs on Boeing deliveries, and more.

06:11

Mon, May 19 20257:36 AM EDT

Source

Previous article
NABNI Developments opens sales for Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Business Bay
Next article
ANYTIME FITNESS SINGAPORE REACHES MILESTONE OF 125 CLUBS JUST THREE MONTHS INTO 2025
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024