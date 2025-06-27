Save 30% on your first retail order at DoorDash — but only for a limited time

Recently, I was doing a bunch of last-minute packing for a week-long, international trip — and I was leaving the very next day. What should have been an incredibly stressful feat was no sweat at all, because I have DoorDash. Yep, the same DoorDash I get takeout from when I’m too tired to cook is the on-demand delivery service I relied on that day for all my last-minute errands. In this case, I needed wired earbuds for in-flight entertainment, travel-sized toiletries and my dog’s favorite treats to leave with his babysitter while I was gone. Multiple trips to Best Buy, Sephora, CVS and Petco were knocked off my to-do list all thanks to the fact that DoorDash delivers from more than 150,000 retail stores (and restaurants, of course). Everything was at my doorstep in less than an hour.

If you, too, need this same-day service in your life (who doesn’t?), you’ll want to listen up. First-time users can score 30% off retail orders of $45+ (up to $20 max discount) through June 30, making it an ideal time to try DoorDash for more than just pizza and tacos. Simply use coupon code USE30YAHOO2Q25 at checkout.

DoorDash

What is DoorDash?

In a nutshell, DoorDash is on-demand delivery, and not just for dinner. Yes, the app connects you with just about all of your favorite restaurants — that’s what originally put this platform on the map — but the same-day service has long since expanded beyond food and now delivers from local pharmacies, grocery stores and retailers selling everything from home supplies and electronics to beauty and pet products.

How does DoorDash work?

Ordering from DoorDash is the very definition of convenient and easy. Just download the app or order directly from the website. Enter your address and the platform will pull up all participating stores in your area broken down by category. Browse through menus and inventories and sort by preferences like delivery times and fees. Add items to your cart with a simple click.

When you’re ready to check out, DoorDash will prompt you to create an account: username, password, payment method, the works. To expedite the process, you can sign up through your email or Facebook account and even use quick payment methods like Apple Pay and PayPal.

Your order will then be sent to a Dasher — that’s what DoorDash delivery drivers are called — who will shop for your items or pick up your order. They’ll then deliver your order right to your door, typically in less than an hour. You can track the entire process in real time through the app or website and even communicate with your Dasher via chat or phone call. It’s like having a personal assistant on call.

What types of retail stores can I order from on DoorDash?

DoorDash participates with more than 150,000 participating stores across the United States, just to give you an idea of the breadth of this service. The categories cover lots of daily essentials for the household and the people (and pets) living in it.

For day-to-day stuff, you can order from a major pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens. Dashers will bring you the essentials, like cleaning products and toiletries, but they’ll also pick up and deliver your prescription orders as long as you initiate the order through your pharmacy and choose same-day delivery.

Need a grocery re-stock but dreading the drive to the store and all the loading and unloading of your bags? DoorDash will deliver from stores including Safeway, Albertsons and even Target (which could be slightly less tempting than cruising the aisles!). Order pantry items and other goodies from your local convenience store or use DoorDash’s in-app store, DashMart, which is always stocked (and constantly re-stocked) with your favorite groceries. Place your order for immediate delivery or schedule a delivery for a time that works for you.

Beyond that, DoorDash delivers from specialty retailers, too. Replenish your makeup and beauty products with a delivery from Ulta, so you never have to skip your skincare routine. Those giant bags of dog food and kitty litter you dread lugging home? A Dasher will deliver them from Fido’s favorite shops, like Petco and Petland. And then there are all the smaller local shops you love — plenty of them are on the DoorDash platform too.

How do I use the promo code?

Ooh, this one’s easy. Once you’ve loaded up your cart with all the stuff you need — don’t forget the vitamins you’re low on and a gift for Father’s Day! — just enter USE30YAHOO2Q25 at checkout. It’ll be automatically applied to your total. A reminder: It doesn’t apply to restaurant orders or alcohol.