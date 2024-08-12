Services Sector Lead Growth Among SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The services sector continues to lead growth among SMEs. At the recently held Golden Bull Award 2024, 65.3 percent of all the winners were from the services sector, including in retail and wholesale, professional and business services, IT and education.
The manufacturing sector accounted for 23.9 percent of the winners, with the construction and agriculture sectors rounding up the rest of the winners at 9.4 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
This is in-line with the 2023 MSME Performance Report issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, where the services sector led the growth among SMEs, with a 6.5 percent jump in sectoral GDP versus 5.0 percent growth for all SMEs.
The Golden Bull Award is organised by Business Media International in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), and has been held annually since 2002.
Minister of economy, Rafizi Ramli presented the awards to the winners, which are made up of SMEs of various sizes and from every state across the country. In his officiating address, the minister emphasised the importance of SMEs to the country, and encouraged the SMEs to focus on internationalisation and growth in productivity.
The 2024 program saw a significant increase in participation, with 2,662 nominations received, marking a 15% rise from the previous year. This surge reflects the growing recognition of the crucial role SMEs play in Malaysia’s economy, contributing 39.1% to the nation’s GDP in 2023.
“This year’s Golden Bull Award has truly been a remarkable showcase of the strength and potential of our SMEs. The increased participation and high calibre of nominations reflect the unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence among our business community. It is heartening to see such robust support from the government, which aligns with our vision at SAMENTA to empower SMEs to reach greater heights.” said organising chairman Datuk William Ng.
Ng, who is also the national president of SAMENTA added “We are proud to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding businesses and look forward to their continued contribution to Malaysia’s economic success. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.”
The Golden Bull Award is divided into three categories: Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the prestigious Super Golden Bull Award. These categories are designed to accommodate businesses based on their annual revenue, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment process tailored to recognize the achievements of SMEs at different stages of growth.
The Distinguished Bull Awards was added as a new category to recognise returning Golden Bull Award winners who have made considerable progress or grown their market presence since their previous triumph. 12 distinguished SMEs were recognised for their sustained growth and success.
Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor for the Golden Bull Award, ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the process. Meanwhile, CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd provided independent data as the official credit reporting agency.
Established in 2003, the Golden Bull Award is the oldest business recognition program for SMEs in the region, spanning four key markets: mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan region. It has become a premier platform for celebrating business excellence across these diverse markets.
For more information about the Golden Bull Award Malaysia 2024 and a complete list of winners, please visit https://goldenbullaward.asia/
LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER
SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY
1. Berjayapak Sdn Bhd
2. Eastern Fishing Tackle (M) Sdn Bhd
3. Eastern Suntech Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd
4. Fitline (M) Sdn Bhd
5. Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd
6. Intergreen Metals Sdn Bhd
7. Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd
8. Percetakan Tenaga Sdn Bhd
9. Steel Recon Industries Sdn Bhd
10. Teamplete Sdn Bhd
11. Wagro Trading Sdn Bhd
12. Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd
OUTSTANDING SMES CATEGORY
13. Agensi Pekerjaan Best Choice Solutions Sdn Bhd
14. Agensi Pekerjaan GCR Sdn Bhd
15. Agensi Pekerjaan MCS Sdn Bhd
16. Alientech Asia Sdn Bhd
17. Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd
18. An Ju Global Sdn Bhd
19. AP Merin Services Sdn Bhd
20. Benwoods Industry Sdn Bhd
21. Bestmas (M) Sdn Bhd
22. BOSS Solutions Global Sdn Bhd
23. BREGO Life Sciences Sdn Bhd
24. CCIE Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd
25. CVS Medical Sdn Bhd
26. DN Cleaning & Services (M) Sdn Bhd
27. Eastway Express Line Sdn Bhd
28. ECO Interior Supplies Sdn Bhd
29. EI Power Technologies Sdn Bhd
30. Ekaire Marketing Sdn Bhd
31. Engenious Solutions Sdn Bhd
32. Focus Chemical Sdn Bhd
33. Hin Press Sdn Bhd
34. Hitch On Sdn Bhd
35. Hitec Metal Sdn Bhd
36. Hock Cheong Transport Co. (1974) Sdn Bhd
37. Idealbuild Engineering Sdn Bhd
38. Ideas Shoes Sdn Bhd
39. In Grid Design Sdn Bhd
40. Inazume SEF Sdn Bhd
41. Infab Classic Industries Sdn Bhd
42. INK Marketing Sdn Bhd
43. Intelligent Advisory Sdn Bhd
44. IPC Industries Sdn Bhd
45. Jia Quan (M) Sdn Bhd
46. JR Engineering And Medical Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd
47. JVG Bina Sdn Bhd
48. Kaolin (M) Sdn Bhd
49. KMS Manufactory Sdn Bhd
50. Kredence Creative Solutions Sdn Bhd
51. KTL Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd
52. Lee Heng High Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd
53. Light Up 7 Sdn Bhd
54. Lin Meng Sdn Bhd
55. Magical Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd
56. Major Engineering Sdn Bhd
57. Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd
58. Milieu Solar Sdn Bhd
59. MK Porridge Sdn Bhd
60. MT Food Ingredients Sdn Bhd
61. Murni Machinery Sdn Bhd
62. MyKey Global Sdn Bhd
63. Nexus Wise Sdn Bhd
64. Octowill Trustees Berhad
65. P & A Prospect Sdn Bhd
66. Pan Elite Resources Sdn Bhd
67. Ping Edge Sdn Bhd
68. Plus Studio & Marketing Communication Sdn Bhd
69. Posh Northern Sdn Bhd
70. Rack Master Industries Sdn Bhd
71. Realux Sdn Bhd
72. Red Rhino Security Door (M) Sdn Bhd
73. Roda Land Sdn Bhd
74. Rymnet Solutions Sdn Bhd
75. Sam Properties Realty Sdn Bhd
76. Sentai Kitchenware Sdn Bhd
77. Sinsheng Tat Trading Sdn Bhd
78. Song Song Frozen Food Sdn Bhd
79. SPCL Systems Sdn Bhd
80. STI Fire Safety Sdn Bhd
81. Tacoplast Industries Sdn Bhd
82. TenQ Group Sdn Bhd
83. Tech-Latex Scientific Sdn Bhd
84. TKC Fruits & Vegetables Sdn Bhd
85. Union Profit Cosmetic Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
86. Unique Travel & Convention Sdn Bhd
87. VMG Interior Fit Out Sdn Bhd
88. Weng Seng Fresh Sdn Bhd
89. Worldlink Cargo Services Sdn Bhd
EMERGING SMES CATEGORY
90. 3 Day’s Furniture Sdn Bhd
91. AG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn Bhd
92. Aman O2O Sdn Bhd
93. Amelisa Pet & Co
94. Anton & Chen, Advocates & Solicitors
95. Ascons Real Estate Sdn Bhd
96. Auntie Michelle Resources (M) Sdn Bhd
97. Axevents Sdn Bhd
98. Axrail Sdn Bhd
99. BIV Multimedia Sdn Bhd
100. Chevin Sdn Bhd
101. Collaborative Excellence Sdn Bhd
102. Corvus Techub Sdn Bhd
103. Current Energy (M) Sdn Bhd
104. Endless Momentum Motor Sport Sdn Bhd
105. Esente Advisory Sdn Bhd
106. Finex Capital Holding Sdn Bhd
107. Global Link Plus Properties Sdn Bhd
108. Hui Brother Restaurant (M) Sdn Bhd
109. Imagine AI Sdn Bhd
110. Infinite Renco Sdn Bhd
111. ITAC Skills Academy Sdn Bhd
112. Kirin Industry Sdn Bhd
113. KOA Production
114. Maze Global Sdn Bhd
115. Nam Heong Restaurant Holdings Sdn Bhd
116. ODY Infinite Holdings Sdn Bhd
117. P & A Transport & Services Sdn Bhd
118. Prop Wealth Sdn Bhd
119. Qiye Technology Sdn Bhd
120. Sky Mirror World Tour Sdn Bhd (GoMyHire)
121. The Bomb Battle Sdn Bhd
122. Traderpreneur Xcellence Sdn Bhd
123. U Plus Realty Sdn Bhd
124. VBH Group Sdn Bhd
125. VVinners Technology Sdn Bhd
126. WITO Technology Sdn Bhd
DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS
127. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
128. Aqurate Ingredients Intl (M) Sdn Bhd
129. Ezytronic Sdn Bhd
130. International Footwear (Penang) Sdn Bhd
131. Kanika (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
132. Khean Seng Engineering Sdn Bhd
133. Pilot Construction Sdn Bhd
134. Seng Kong Shutter Industries Sdn Bhd
135. Shin-Yo Engineering Sdn Bhd
136. Sinoflex Logistics Sdn Bhd
137. The Olive Tree Group
138. UIS Technologies Sdn Bhd
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS
1. AG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn Bhd
2. Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd
3. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
4. BIV Multimedia Sdn Bhd
5. BOSS Solutions Global Sdn Bhd
6. Engenious Solutions Sdn Bhd
7. Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd
8. IPC Industries Sdn Bhd
9. Kredence Creative Solutions Sdn Bhd
10. Maze Global Sdn Bhd
11. Pan Elite Resources Sdn Bhd
12. Percetakan Tenaga Sdn Bhd
13. Sentai Kitchenware Sdn Bhd
14. Teamplete Sdn Bhd
15. Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd
About SAMENTA
Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia’s oldest and largest association of SMEs, with over 4,700 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.
About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in its portfolio.
Media Contact:
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia