The Walmart weekend sale is a summer treat: Save on Shark, Crocs, Dyson and more

Walmart deals: 70% off or more

Walmart At $289 with the on-page coupon, this machine is a steal. With 12GB of RAM and a 512GB internal drive, it meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in power and capacity. It’s everything you need to work from home and keep your boss impressed. It also boasts eight hours of battery life and has Windows 11 on deck for any work or play you may need to tackle during your day. Save $711 with coupon $289 at Walmart

Walmart Leave fussy cables in the dust (as it were) with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features a high-efficiency motor to provide strong suction, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains … well, you get the idea. This thing will go practically anywhere, and runs for up to 40 continuous minutes on a single charge. $69 at Walmart

Walmart Each one of these solar lights is equipped with sensors that’ll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can’t see a thing. Plus, they’ll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over. They really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There’s no need for chargers or batteries; the sun will juice them up all day long. Now, we haven’t actually seen this set go up to its original $80 price, but $20 for outdoor lights? That’s a bright and shiny deal! $20 at Walmart

Walmart We love the neutral colors of this eye-catching knife set, which includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, as well as blade guards for safe and easy storage. The ceramic coating gives you nonstick cutting and optimal food safety. $18 at Walmart

Walmart deals: 50% off or more

Walmart This smart set features QLED Quantum Dot Technology and 4K quality, so you can enjoy every teeny-tiny pixel in perfect definition, along with enhanced contrast and accurate colors. Google TV is included to make streaming your favorite movies, shows and more a breeze, and gamers will especially enjoy the Auto Game Mode for lowest possible input lag and latency, which means tip-top performance. $198 at Walmart

Walmart Hardshell luggage can be pretty costly — but with this Travelhouse trio, you’re getting three durable pieces for less than one bag from other brands. This popular set includes a 20″ carry-on, a 24″ checked bag and a 28″ suitcase that’s so roomy, you’ll never have to sacrifice an extra sweater or pair of shoes in the name of space. All three bags have TSA-approved locks and double-spinner wheels, and you can choose from a variety of colors on sale now. $116 at Walmart

Walmart When you’re listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these over-ear headphones come in. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they improve audio quality by enhancing subtler sounds. $24 at Walmart

Walmart Air fryer or toaster oven? If you have limited space on your kitchen countertops, you won’t have to choose with this 11-in-1 number from Whall. Featuring 12 preset menus, you have a huge range of cooking options here, including baking, toasting, grilling and air frying. The appliance has an extra large 30-quart capacity (enough to fit a 12″ pizza!) and a smart touchscreen for enhanced ease of use. Plus, there’s an auto-shutoff feature for added peace of mind. $120 at Walmart

Walmart deals: $25 and under

Walmart Crocs are a great option for summer, since they’re made from supportive Croslite foam — which quickly sheds water whether your tootsies are wet from the sprinkler or just a little sweaty (we won’t judge!). These slide sandals in particular are designed to ensure maximum comfort, so you can easily wear these all day, whether you’re checking off your to-do list or hanging at the beach. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose between sound quality, comfort and price. We’ve found a pair that delivers the trifecta for a very affordable $20, majorly discounted from $100. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a five-hankie picture at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback; plus, they’re available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $20 at Walmart

Walmart ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s new Walmart-exclusive clothing line is already selling out, courtesy of the brand’s trendy pieces available at low, reasonable prices. This flowy puff-sleve midi dress caught our eye — it’s easy to just throw on, with its pullover style, and the loose cut offers a flowy and flattering fit. Toss it on to tackle some errands around town, or zhush it up with a pair of sparkly sandals and some blingy jewelry for a night out with the girls. $8 at Walmart

Walmart Dangle earrings are a style staple, and they look beautiful dressed up or down. These C&C charmers take any look to the next level, with 18-karat white-gold plating and tastefully sized Swarovski crystals. $17 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Cheaper than Amazon

Walmart Looking for a good, portable spot cleaner? Look no further. The compact yet mighty stain and odor eliminator relies on a two-formula system with powerful suction and a range of bristle, pet and crevice tools to target and remove stains and smells from carpets and upholsteries with force. It weighs under 9 lbs. and has a handle for easy carrying, making it a great choice for those who live in cozier spaces. $99 at Walmart

Walmart With seven magical frozen treat modes, along with a couple of pint containers and lids, this appliance was already a good deal at full price, especially compared with how much a person — and especially a family — can spend on smoothie runs and specialty ice creams. But at $36 off, there’s no reason not to grab one! $163 at Walmart

Walmart Peep this: a delightful deal on a Dyson! The greatness goes beyond the brand name — this vac’s canister follows behind as you clean, and if it topples over, it’ll politely pick itself right back up. How cool is that? It also features a tangle-free cleaner head that lifts and lowers as needed, a retractable cord, a pop-open debris bin that empties fully and a washable lifetime filter. $200 at Walmart

Walmart You’ll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you’ll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. Its roomy 36-oz. water reservoir means you won’t have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $49 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Only at Walmart

Walmart Interested in getting your drone on but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg? This pick from 4DRC is a great beginner option, with 1080p HD wide-angle dual cameras ideal for taking high-quality videos both indoors and outdoors. Takeoff and landing is as easy as the click of a button, and the drone can be operated in a gravity-sensing mode with the help of smartphone controls. The device also comes with two batteries and a carrying case for easy transport, whether you’re heading to the local park or heading out on a travel adventure. Save $125 with coupon $45 at Walmart

Walmart Want to get serious about your bird-watching? This handheld telescope just might be the key to becoming the John Jay Audubon of your neighborhood — and it’s useful in tons of other areas too. With up to 10x zoom (making a distance of up to 1,000 yards appear crystal clear!) you can make the most of scoping out wildlife, getting up close and personal at concerts and sports games and even checking out the natural wonders of the nighttime sky. And speaking of natural wonders, the monocular is waterproof, too, with effective resistance against elements like rainwater and light splashing. The scope comes with a tripod and phone adapter, so it’s super easy to capture exactly what you’re seeing in photos and videos. $23 at Walmart

Walmart Cargo pants are super in right now (even Oprah loves ’em!), so if you want to hop on the trend, $10 is a pretty low commitment to give ’em a try. These, from Sofia Vergara’s clothing line, feature a high-rise waist, which flatters a variety of body types, and a smooth satin construction literally topped with a bow. They can be dressed up or down, too — wear them with a tee to run your errands or with a sleek blouse and statement jewelry for drinks with the girls. $10 at Walmart

Walmart With steamy summer days comes the onslaught of outdoor allergies, so make sure you keep your indoor air irritant-free with a quality purifier like this pick from Alrocket. It boasts a three-stage filtration system that captures 99.99% of airborne particles in rooms up to 300 square feet. $40 at Walmart

