SHEIN’s Science-Based Net-Zero Target is Approved by SBTi

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, we have reached a milestone in our climate journey with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validating our net-zero science-based target by 2050 and approving our near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets. Our climate targets have been validated to conform with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard, aligning with the latest climate science consensus and the Paris Agreement ambition to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.[1] These targets are as follows:

Overall Net-Zero Target:

Reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the value chain by 2050.

Near-Term Targets:

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030.

Reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions [2] by 25% by 2030.

by 25% by 2030. Increase active annual sourcing of renewable electricity to 100% by 2030.

Long-Term Targets:

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90% by 2050.

Reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 90% by 2050.

Full details of our net-zero targets can be found at SBTi.

Mustan Lalani, Global Head of Sustainability at SHEIN, said, “SBTi’s validation of our net-zero targets marks an important step in SHEIN’s decarbonisation journey. We are committed to reducing emissions across our value chain and recognise that addressing Scope 3 emissions is a complex but critical part of that effort. As we continue this work, we will build on our momentum and adapt our approach in line with evolving technologies, policies and industry best practices.”

Our decarbonisation roadmap in action

In 2024, with the support of sustainability consultancy Anthesis Group, we developed a decarbonisation roadmap to guide our progress toward meeting our near- and long-term emissions reduction targets. This roadmap outlines priority decarbonisation actions based on their emissions reduction potential, technical and operational feasibility, and alignment with SHEIN’s business strategy and growth plans.

Scope 1 & 2: Reducing Direct Operational Emissions

We are addressing direct emissions from our operations and purchased electricity by prioritising the following actions:

Transition to Renewable Energy: Powering all directly-managed operations with 100% renewable electricity by 2030, through increased on-site electricity production from solar photovoltaic installations across SHEIN-operated facilities, and the purchase of high-integrity Energy Attribute Certificates. Improve Energy Efficiency: Enhancing energy consumption monitoring and upgrading systems across our directly-managed facilities to improve energy efficiency and reduce consumption. Phase Out Fossil Fuels and Reduce Fugitive Emissions: Phasing out fossil fuels in our operations by transitioning to electric vehicles, and reducing fugitive emissions, e.g. through the use of fire suppression systems with lower global warming potential.

Scope 3: Addressing Emissions Across the Value Chain

We are focused on reducing emissions in our two highest impact categories, Purchased Goods and Services, and Upstream Transportation and Distribution, which account for approximately 96% of our emissions in 2024.

Making Products More Sustainably:

The following priority actions outline how we are addressing emissions from the production phase of our products:

Minimising the Use of Virgin Materials and Transitioning to Lower Carbon-Impact Alternatives: Reducing the amount of virgin materials used in garment and packaging production, as well as switching to and promoting greater usage of alternatives with lower carbon footprints, for instance, using recycled instead of virgin polyester – scaling textile-to-textile recycling will be an important part of the transition to recycled polyester, and to support this, we have a multi-year research partnership with Donghua University to study how to drive commercially scalable production of recycled polyester fibre made from textiles. Promoting Lower CarbonImpact Manufacturing Processes: Supporting our suppliers in transitioning to renewable energy and encouraging improvements to their manufacturing processes to reduce their carbon footprint; examples include installing energy-saving equipment and adopting energy-saving practices.

Reducing Transport Emissions:

The following actions are aimed at helping us to reduce emissions from the transportation and distribution of our products:

Reducing Transportation Distances: Optimising our global logistics network and route planning, and to promote the greater use of land, sea, or multimodal routes. Improving Transport Efficiency: Ensuring smaller carbon footprints through improving load and packaging efficiency, as well as the use of lower-emission transport modes.

Other Decarbonisation Opportunities

We are also strengthening waste management at our directly-managed facilities through updated guidelines that require the classification, recycling and documentation of all industrial waste, and promoting practices to encourage our customers to extend the use of their products, including initiatives such as our peer-to-peer resale platform, SHEIN Exchange, to reduce product-related emissions. By working towards solutions that aim to cut down on waste, we are aiming to cut down on the energy and resources needed across our own operations, with the goal of minimising our Scope 3 emissions.

[1] SHEIN’s 2030 and 2050 emissions reduction targets are with reference to a baseline year of 2023. [2] From purchased goods and services, fuel- and energy-related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, waste generated in operations and end-of-life treatment of sold products.

Source