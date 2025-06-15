Shinning in the Lion City: Intangible Cultural Heritage Markets and Artistic Masterpieces Made a Brilliant Appearance at the “Chongqing Week in Singapore”

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from iChongqing: To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore and the 10th anniversary of the implementation of China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Interconnection Demonstration Project, the “Chongqing Week in Singapore” was held at Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore from June 11th to 13th, 2025. Through activities such as intangible cultural heritage creative markets and artistic performances, Chongqing showcased the unique charm of “A City of Mountains and Rivers, A Land of Beauty” , creating a splendid sight for the “Chongqing Week in Singapore”.



The “Chongqing Week in Singapore” was held at Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore.

Erhu+Guqin+Miao dance, presenting the diverse cultural charm of Ba-Yu region

It was kicked off by the national first-class performer Liu Guangyu’s Erhu solo performance “Horse Racing” and the Miao ethnic dance “Miao Village Waiting for You”. “Horse Racing” presented a vivid and passionate scene of horse racing with a majestic momentum, intense atmosphere and unrestrained melody, while “Miao Village Waiting for You” pictured the Miao ethnic culture through the dance of silver jewelry. Subsequently, the guqin solo piece “Feigned Drunkenness” weaved together the thousand-year cultural heritage of Chongqing with its melodious sound, taking everyone on a journey through time to experience the cultural essence of Ba-Yu region.

Intangible cultural heritage exhibition and display+interactive experience, immersing in the thousand-year Ba-Yu culture

The municipal-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor created a portrait paper-cutting on the spot for Yang Qing, the wife of the Chinese Ambassador to Singapore.

“The Ba-Yu Intangible Cultural Heritage Creative Market” became the focus. It consisted of three sections: “Han Style Legacy”-Exhibition of Han Dynasty Paintings, “Mountain City Craftsmanship”-Exhibition of Chongqing Intangible Cultural Heritage, “Tea and the World”. The exhibition showcased four major categories: intangible cultural heritage creative products, creative accessories, clothing and tools, including 185 subcategories and 468 items.

The exhibition area was organized along the axis of “cultural tourism integration, combining the past and the present”, which perfectly integrated the profound history of Chongqing’s cultural relics and museums, the traditional essence of intangible cultural heritage, and the innovative concepts of modern cultural creation. Through the displayed items, the unique visual style, the lively atmosphere, and the rich interactive experience, the new vitality of ancient craftsmanship in modern life was presented, stimulating the enthusiasm of tourists visiting Chongqing.

After experiencing the production of Rongchang pottery, Ms. Marian from Nanyang Technological University said excitedly: “The feeling of touching the culture with my own hands is truly special. It makes me yearn for Chongqing even more.”

Source