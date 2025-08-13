SKAI Bar & Grill Debuts Its Expanded Indoor Grill Sanctuary at Padma Resort Legian

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Building upon the undeniable popularity of its renowned beach–front mediterranean dining destination, Padma Hotels today unveils the expanded indoor extension of SKAI Bar & Grill at Padma Resort Legian . This new addition seamlessly continues the beloved seaside ambience into a lush garden–framed lounge, offering an intimate 34–seat setting for guests who crave the signature open–flame experience in a fresh, elevated atmosphere.



SKAI Bar & Grill – Padma Resort Legian

“Since opening our beach–front SKAI Bar & Grill, guests have fallen in love with the blend of ocean breezes, sunset views, and our fire–driven cuisine,” said Kristanti Tannady, General Manager, Padma Resort Legian. “With this extension, we’re honouring that spirit while creating a new stage for grill artistry, just steps away from the waves.”

A Natural Continuation of Coastal Charm

Just beyond the shoreline dining deck, the new terrace feels like a secret garden birthed from the original SKAI concept. Floor–to–ceiling windows complemented by verdant plantings and sculpted laser–cut screens that frame the golden hour in warm, dappled light. Hand–woven seating in driftwood grey and sandy taupe mirrors the beach’s natural palette, ensuring the extension remains a true kin to its waterfront origins.

Here, the Levantine–inspired creations flourish: imagine tender cuts anointed with fragrant za’atar, sumac–bright citrus glazes, and smoked–paprika pastes, each dish enhanced by the gentle sea breeze that drifts through planted alcoves and the soft glow of artisan lanterns overhead. This is seaside warmth, redefined through the spice and soul of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Why Mediterranean? A Culinary Story

SKAI’s concept was born from Padma’s desire to blend Bali’s rich local hospitality with the warm, convivial spirit of the Eastern Mediterranean. Imported ingredients—such as hand-harvested za’atar from Lebanon and Californian citrus preserved with Greek sea salt—anchor a menu that is now recognised as one of the most comprehensive Mediterranean offerings in Legian.

“We saw a clear guest appetite for bold spice blends, grilled meats, and shared-plate dining—hallmarks of Mediterranean culture,” adds Kristanti Tannady. “Our new indoor kitchen theatre showcases everything from dry-aged Angus Tenderloin to Ibérico Pork Chop Pata Negra, all paired with our famed wood-smoked sourdough.”

Grill Theater, Extended

At the heart of this expansion lies an open–kitchen pavilion; an exact mirror of the passion and precision found at the beach–front area. The chefs are artisans in motion, where every sizzle and pop becomes part of the evening’s performance, manipulating glowing embers and artisan charcoal with its primal beauty of fire and flavour, revealed in full, blending to deliver SKAI’s hallmark signature cuts: Angus Tenderloin, Grass–Fed MB3+ and Pork Chop Pata Negra Ibérico, among others. The dry–aging chamber is now showcased side by side on rustic maple boards, beckoning guests to explore even deeper layers of flavour in a fresh and elegant setting.

To personalise every bite, diners are invited to choose the expansive selection of salt, where a curated selection, from wood–smoked sea salt to herb–infused and zesty citrus blends, awaits their finishing flourish. And no grill experience is complete without our house–made sourdough, celebrated across Legian for its crackling crust and delightfully chewy crumb—the perfect companion for mopping up every last drop of jus.

Experience SKAI Bar and Grill Firsthand

From the first spark of ember to the final crumb of sourdough, every moment is designed to delight the senses. Secure your reservation today, and be among the first to witness the flame-driven journey into Mediterranean elegance.

About Padma Resort Legian

Padma Resort Legian is a five-star resort in Bali that comes under the banner of Padma Hotels management. It is encompassed within a 6.8 hectare parcel of tropical landscape overlooking Bali’s legendary sunset beach and is just 15 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport. The resort is an uplifting environment where guests can experience the fun of an artistic lifestyle. Accommodation is a collection of 432 comfortable rooms and suites, each with its own private balcony or terrace for heightened relaxation. Some exciting changes are currently in the making at Padma Resort Legian, stay tuned for further updates.

About Padma Hotels

Previously known as Sekar Alliance Hotel Management, Padma Hotels has two exclusive properties on the island of Bali, hillside town of Bandung and industrial area in Karawang. All of them are inspired by the rich artistry and cultural heritage of these unique locations. This is reflected through the design aesthetic as well as the gracious hospitality of each property. Padma Hotels is committed to the care and comfort of its guests through dedicated service and up-to-date facilities. Padma Resort Legian and Padma Resort Ubud are the perfect introduction to the carefree ambiance of tropical living, Padma Hotel Bandung uplifts the senses with breathtaking natural scenery while Resinda Hotel Karawang, managed by Padma Hotels is the new oasis in the center of industrial area.

