The best carpet stain removers for 2025, according to cleaning experts

A good carpet stain remover can go a long way in maintaining your rugs and carpets, preserving and protecting your investment. The best carpet stain removers? They’re not just powerful, but target a wide range of messes, are easy to use and won’t fill your home with unpleasant fumes.

To find them, we asked pros from maid services and hotels, as well as other cleaning experts, for the sprays, powders and other formulas they swear by (along with a quality vacuum, of course) to keep carpets in tip-top shape. Whether you’re dealing with everyday dirt, pet messes or spilled drinks — and whether you want a stain remover you can use with a machine or on its own — you’ll be floored by what these cleaners can do. (Looking for a great hardwood cleaner or grout cleaner? We’ve got those too!)

Quick Overview See 3 more

Table of contents

Best carpet stain removers for 2025

The Home Depot MaidPro franchises in Temecula and Murrieta, Calif., who says the formula “crushes” stains, from coffee and makeup to ink and rust. “No strong fumes, no rinsing and no stress.” “It quickly removes stubborn spots and stains from carpet and upholstery, without the need for rinsing or vacuuming,” adds The Home Depot’s senior cleaning merchant Kristen Little, who helps decide which products the store will stock. Just check that your carpet is colorfast before using this spray, she says — and if you’re unsure, test it in a small, out-of-sight spot first. The solution works on regular grime, pet accidents and even marks left from rust, wine, oil, grease and ink. Reviewers go so far as to call its cleaning powers “magic.” “Removed the grease my son tracked onto the carpet from his work shoes (he’s a cook, so grease, food particles … gross),” shared one five-star fan. “Also used it to clean a vintage couch I just purchased that was in very rough shape. Will always keep this on hand from now on.” Pros Fragrance free

Very effective

Works on pet messes

Easy to use — just spray on the stain, gently agitate and blot Cons Only for use on colorfast carpets and rugs $7 at The Home Depot

The Home Depot cleaner for hardwood floors. Pros Very affordable

Can be used in a carpet cleaning machine or alone

Many shoppers praise the scent Cons Can sometimes be hard to find online $19 at Walmart

Amazon MaidPro, likes Woolite Pet Stain & Odor Remover . “It uses an enzyme-based cleaning formula, which is both highly effective and safe for use on carpets and rugs, including those made from wool and nylon,” he says. Pros Works on many different surfaces, not just carpet

No rinsing needed

Refreshing scent $17 at Amazon

Miss Mouth’s more than 53,900 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s worth every penny and lives up to its promises. For best results, Duarte advises misting the stain with water first, then spraying Miss Mouth’s over the wet area and letting it sit for a few minutes. “Dab gently — don’t scrub — with a microfiber cloth and repeat if needed. It’s gentle enough for most carpets but always spot-test first,” she cautions. Pros Very effective

Gentle enough for most fabrics

Fragrance free

Comes in different size bottles, plus refills $30 at Amazon

Amazon Avanti Green Eco Cleaning, uses this soap- and odor-free spray as a pre-treatment. “It prepares any carpeted surface for cleaning while providing environmental safeness,” she says . You can dilute the concentrate and apply it using a cloth or spray bottle. “It loosens carpet fibers, which helps isolate the stains, so by the time we clean the carpet, the process is fast and easy. It’s a great choice for pet-related accidents, oil stains, food spills, sticky grease marks and dirt.” It’s certified by the WoolSafe Organisation, which means you can use it on wool without worrying about the color fading or other damage. For a less costly pick, Meneses also likes Procyon’s Spot & Stain Remover: “The spray leaves carpets and upholstery softer and brighter, and it removes grease, oil and dirt.” Pros Fragrance free

Works on pet messes

Safe to use on wool Cons Pricey (but it’s concentrated, so a little goes a long way) $50 at Amazon

Amazon Wellness Couture, says she uses Branch Basics throughout the house “for basically everything!” (It’s also one of our top picks in our guide to the best hardwood floor cleaners .) In addition to being Made Safe-certified (a designation for products made with ingredients that won’t harm humans and the ecosystem), this cleaner is free from fragrances and dyes. “It’s safe for my sensitive skin, but still tough on dirt and grime,” says Barrett. Because it’s a concentrate, it costs more upfront, but according to the brand, a single bottle, once diluted, can make three bottles each of hand soap, all-purpose/floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner and streak-free cleaner — with enough left over for 64 loads of laundry! Just follow the directions on the back for diluting it to your desired formula. Pros Fragrance free

Works on multiple surfaces and fibers Cons Pricey (but it’s concentrated, so a little goes a long way) $55 at Amazon

Amazon more than 12,900 five-star reviews. “Sometimes, you need readily available muscle, and this is a magical blend of sodium percarbonate (I call it powdered peroxide) and washing soda (which increases pH to enhance cleaning power and break down soils),” she explains. Duarte especially likes that you can customize the formula’s strength based on how much you dilute the powder. She recommends mixing it with warm water, then, after applying it to the stain, blotting with a microfiber cloth, which will help absorb the moisture. “It’s ideal for big jobs and great for budget-conscious cleaning,” she says. “But be sure to follow the mixing recipe on the container and blot well, or it can leave a slight residue.” Pros Affordable

Chlorine free

Can be used on many surfaces and fibers Cons Can leave behind a residue $9 at Amazon

Amazon Conrad New York Downtown, considers Bissell Pro Max “a key component of any good cleaning routine.” “This powerful solution not only removes deep-set stains but also provides a protective barrier to help prevent future soiling — essential for our high-traffic areas,” she explains. Early recommends following this two-step process when using a carpet cleaning machine: “First, do a deep-cleaning pass to break down embedded dirt, followed by an extraction pass to lift away residue and moisture. This method ensures a refreshed, spotless finish that enhances both appearance and longevity.” She’s not alone in her admiration, as more than 32,000 Amazon customers have given this cleaner a five-star rating: “I paired this with my Bissell cleaner, and holy deep clean — my carpets looked like they got baptized. Pulled up old stains and left everything smelling fresh. Bonus: doesn’t leave a crunchy residue like cheaper formulas,” wrote one impressed reviewer. Pros Fragrance free

Can also be used for spot cleaning

Shoppers rave about how effective it is

Works on pet messes Cons Some complain the scent is too strong

Only for upright carpet cleaners $22 at Amazon

(back to top)

Factors to consider when choosing a carpet stain remover

Purpose/surface: Carefully read the packaging of any cleaning product to make sure it’s safe for the intended surface. Carpeting is made from different fibers, including wool, nylon and cotton, and while many are durable and colorfast, some of the more delicate options could bleed or fade. It’s also a good idea to check your rug’s or carpet’s care instructions.

Formula: Carpet cleaners typically come in one of a few forms: a bottled liquid, powder or spray. Most of the bottled liquids on our list should be diluted, and one is meant only for carpet cleaner machines. Sprays and powders are helpful for targeted messes (like a food spill or pet accident). Just make sure to read the ingredients and instructions for how to use them safely.

Machine type: If you want to pair a stain remover with a machine, you have a couple of options. You can get a handheld carpet cleaner (like the editor-approved Bissell Little Green), which is ideal for spot-treating, or an upright carpet cleaner, which is best for tackling bigger messes and large swaths of carpet. Traditional cleaning machines typically combat dirt, mud and liquids, while steam settings are particularly helpful for loosening and lifting stickier messes. You can also rent professional-grade carpet cleaning machines from stores like The Home Depot and Lowe’s. Make sure that whatever stain remover you buy is suitable for use in your particular machine.

(back to top)

How we chose these carpet stain removers

We researched top-selling carpet stain removers, sorting through hundreds of customer reviews, and asked professional cleaners and other experts for recommendations based on their experiences at home and on the job. Among this list are also formulas we’ve tested personally as longtime home editors who evaluate products for a living.

Advertisement Advertisement

(back to top)

Carpet stain remover FAQs

How often should you clean your carpets?

Cleaning, and even deep-cleaning your carpets, are fairly simple tasks. Start by vacuuming regularly, which can help keep everyday dust and dirt from not only collecting, but settling. “It’s the best way to keep your rug looking fresh and feeling great,” says Neil Hegwood, chief merchandising officer at Rugs USA. “But how you vacuum is just as important as how often.”

Hegwood advises “raising the rotating brush or beater bar as high as possible and avoiding fringe or tassels. And always use the lowest effective setting to prevent damage. “

For spills, you’ll want to act as quickly as possible to stop substances from penetrating and staining carpets. Duarte recommends a regular professional carpet cleaning every six to 12 months, depending on how much wear it gets.

How do you remove years of stains?

Apply your cleaner directly to the stain, enough that it gets into the tufts, but not so much that you soak the fibers. Wait the amount of time recommended on the bottle, then blot with a cloth (our experts like microfiber). Let dry, then repeat as needed — you may need to follow this process several times. You can also try using a small amount of hydrogen peroxide on set-in stains, but make sure to test it first in a small, out-of-the-way spot.

Advertisement Advertisement

(back to top)

Meet our experts

(back to top)

Source