SKYWORTH Dominates the 139th Canton Fair with Revolutionary OLED, RGB, and QD-MiniLED Smart TVs, Redefining Global Display Technology

GUANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On April 15th, the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, officially opened in Guangzhou. Skyworth Group, a leading enterprise in smart home appliances and new energy, made a significant debut in Hall 3.2 of Area A during the first phase of the electronics and home appliance section. With its dual-core strategy of "AI technology + green ecology," Skyworth presented over 120 products spanning all categories. The showcase highlighted its strategic leap from "product export" to "brand ecosystem export," offering a comprehensive smart living solution to global customers and reinforcing the strong global competitiveness of "Made in China."

As a long-time exhibitor at the Canton Fair and a pioneer in China’s high-end manufacturing sector, Skyworth reinforced its commitment to collaborative exports across all product categories this year. The company solidified its position with premium smart home appliances, while also building its "second growth engine" with its burgeoning new energy business. Looking to the future, Skyworth showcased cutting-edge XR smart terminals. The booth, themed "AI Technology + Green Ecosystem," featured three core experience zones: a technology aesthetics zone, a smart scenario zone, and a new energy zone. These zones integrated all product categories into real-life scenarios, allowing global customers to experience Skyworth’s full value chain: hardware + software + services + ecosystem.



139th Canton Fair

Smart TVs: Leading the World in High-End Displays

Skyworth’s high-end display range stole the spotlight, featuring OLED, RGB, QD-MiniLED, QLED, and wallpaper TVs, covering every technological route. The ultra-large screen TVs, with their ultra-narrow bezels and immersive sound field, provided a truly cinematic viewing experience. Skyworth’s wallpaper TVs, with their ultra-thin wall-mounted design, seamlessly blended into home environments, pushing the boundaries of technological aesthetics. Visitors were particularly impressed with the perfect fit between the products and the wall.

Thanks to Skyworth’s self-developed AI image quality chip, the products achieved industry-leading standards in color reproduction, detail performance, and eye comfort, garnering praise from both domestic and international customers. With continuous technological innovation and a deep focus on global channels, Skyworth’s TVs have maintained their global competitiveness and earned a place as one of the "Top 10 Chinese Home Appliance Brands Going Global."

Additionally, new products featuring dual-screen interaction, eye health protection, and intelligent interaction were on display, perfectly addressing the high-end, personalized, and scenario-based needs of global consumers. This further solidified Skyworth’s leadership in the global high-end display market.

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