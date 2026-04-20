Train of Glamour Joins EHL Alliance as First Chinese Member, Marking New Era for Luxury Rail Travel

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Train of Glamour, the premium rail lifestyle brand under Fosun Infrastructure Group, today announced its membership in the EHL Alliance, becoming the first corporate member from China.



Train of Glamour with EHL

The partnership signals a major step for the brand in redefining luxury train travel—not as mere transportation, but as a destination in itself.

Train of Glamour’s flagship product, the Silk Road Express, is the world’s first tourist train with a hand-painted exterior, developed in collaboration with Tsinghua University. Its interior, designed by HBA, received the 2024 OPAL London Outstanding Property Award (Platinum). With a capacity of just 80 guests across 38 deluxe cabins, the train delivers a low-density, high-service experience centered on privacy and cultural immersion.

The Silk Road Express is built on triple scarcity: resource scarcity (operating along the authentic Silk Road past UNESCO World Heritage sites), cultural scarcity (systematic expression of Eastern aesthetics), and service scarcity (deep integration of global standards with local culture).

As part of the EHL Alliance membership, Train of Glamour will collaborate with EHL on five strategic initiatives:

1. Co-developing China’s first luxury rail service standards.

2. Elevating service excellence while preserving Eastern authenticity.

3. Launching talent exchange and internship programs for EHL students.

4. Participating in cross-industry networking and brand activities.

5. Exploring Michelin-level culinary experiences with top chefs.

"Train of Glamour is honored to join the EHL Alliance as its first Chinese member," said John Fang, CEO of Fosun Infrastructure Group. "Together with EHL, we aim to set new benchmarks for China’s luxury train travel lifestyle, guided by authentic Eastern narratives and international hospitality excellence. The Silk Road Express is a moving cultural space where travelers can experience the depth of Eastern aesthetics alongside world-class service.

The membership reflects Train of Glamour’s commitment to innovation, cultural heritage, and service leadership in the global luxury travel landscape.

For partnership or media inquiries, please contact:

Sales Contact: glamourtrains.sales@fosun.com

Media Contact: glamourtrains@fosun.com

Official Website: https://www.glamourtrains.com/en



EHL members

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