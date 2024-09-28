‘Socks of the gods’: These cushy Adidas numbers are just $2.75 a pair at Amazon

You could be wearing the cushiest sneakers in the world, but if your socks are thin and flimsy? Yep, there’s that painful foot friction we’ve all experienced, which in turn can lead to blisters and painful “hot spots.” Or you get the dreaded sock slip, making you stop every five feet (ahem) to pull your sock back into place. Your feet deserve better, and these Adidas Cushioned Socks are just the ticket. Score this six-pack for just $17.

Adidas Two things you don’t need: achy feet and smelly feet. Here’s the dual prevention you do need. $17 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can currently grab this pack of the cushioned socks on sale for $17, down from $22 — a real deal, especially for Adidas. They also come in gray, white and multi-colored packs. (Prices vary by color.) Whichever you choose, you’ll be glad you did, considering how much comfier your feet will feel in them.

Why do I need this? 🤔

A great, everyday sock for this time of year, these cushioned socks are so popular because they give you a plush landing pad to help your feet feel comfortable step after step. Plus, the built-in arch compression means that annoying sock slippage is a thing of the past. As one reviewer wrote, these comfy socks provide a nice secure fit: “These little gems hug your feet.”

Another benefit is that these socks are made from a moisture-wicking material. Let’s face it, keeping our dogs covered up in socks and shoes can mean sweaty feet — and who wants that? Having socks that draw moisture away from our feet is essential if we want to avoid discomfort and odor (and the ire of our significant other).

Run, don’t walk to take advantage of this terrific tootsie treat, beloved by more than 3,700 five-star reviewers — that’s 7,400-plus happy, happy feet. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

A small army of more than 3,700 five-star reviewers can’t get enough of these Adidas Cushioned Socks.

Pros 👍

“They wash and wear well,” said one satisfied customer. “After at least 15 washes they’ve not lost their cushioning or compression abilities.” They went on to say, “They seem to help with foot fatigue and aching. I love wearing them when running or when I know I’ll be on my feet all day.”

This reviewer loved them so much, they referred to them as “socks of the gods.” They added, “These socks are the best. So comfy, cushy, not to mention soft.” Another raved, “These socks make it feel like you’re walking on clouds. They also provide excellent arch support for people with high arches. I’d buy 30 pairs if I could.”

“They are slightly thicker than regular socks,” revealed this shopper. “But that’s because of the cushion, and it makes them so much more comfortable.” Meanwhile, this reviewer revealed their own reasons for picking these up: “Adidas have to be the most comfortable socks. Got them for the girlfriend, but they’re so soft and I wear a size 9.5 so I’ve been stealing them.”

Cons 👎

While reviewers generally have positive things to say about the songs (they hold a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating), a few share a note for pet owners. One five-star reviewer wrote: “The only downside is that they pick up all the pet fur in the wash. Better my socks than blouses, I guess?” (Psst: These pet hair removers can be tossed in with your laundry to help avoid just that!)

Meanwhile, this shopper shared that they are “comfortable and sturdy” in their four-star review, but also noted that “once you wash them, they do shrink a little bit…they’re a little bit snug but they still fit.”

Adidas At this price, you can grab ’em in multiple colors — like this pastel pack. After all, you can never have too many socks! $17 at Amazon

