Southwest Airlines as we know it is over. Here’s what’s changing, from bag fees to basic economy

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX is pushed back from the gate at San Diego International Airport in San Diego, Aug. 24, 2024.

Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday what was once unthinkable: it will start charging customers to check their luggage.

It’s a $300 million gamble. Last year, Southwest said its “rigorous research” found it would lose that much in market share if it started charging bag fees. The policy has set Southwest apart from its competitors for decades.

Getting rid of its famous “two bags fly free” strategy is part of a massive push at the carrier to ditch its long-standing customer perks and policies. Southwest also announced last year that it’s moving from open seating to a single-class cabin in order to raise revenue. Another change announced Tuesday: basic economy tickets that don’t allow free changes.

Here’s what travelers need to know about the new policies: