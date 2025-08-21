Spirit Airlines is on shakier ground after avoiding hard decisions in bankruptcy

Spirit Airlines baggage tags are seen near a check-in counter at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on April 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

In March, Spirit Airlines came out of bankruptcy protection in less than four months and entered a worsening landscape. Consumers were holding off booking flights and U.S. planes were awash in empty seats. Even the most profitable airlines cut the rosy financial forecasts they had issued at the start of the year.

But Spirit, an airline with bright yellow planes that has become synonymous with budget travel in the U.S., now appears on even shakier ground. Last week, five months after getting out of bankruptcy, Spirit warned it might not be able to survive a year without more cash and that its credit card processor is seeking more collateral.

Industry experts said the airline avoided making hard decisions before or during bankruptcy protection, such as renegotiating aircraft leases or shrinking the carrier altogether. Instead, the airline in bankruptcy reached a deal with bondholders, who exchanged debt for equity.

“It made it that much more unlikely for them to succeed without having tackled some of those issues,” said Joe Rohlena, airline analyst at Fitch Ratings, which downgraded Spirit last Friday, saying the company might be unable to avoid a default because of its cash burn.

Bankruptcy attorney Brett Miller, U.S. co-chair of the restructuring department at Willkie Farr & Gallagher who represented the creditors’ committee, said Spirit “didn’t use the tools available to them in Chapter 11” for bigger changes.

Spirit had forecast a net profit of $252 million this year, according to a court filing from December. But its report last week said it instead lost nearly $257 million since March 13, after it exited Chapter 11 through the end of June.

Shares of Spirit Aviation Holdings have dropped close to 58% since its “going concern” warning earlier this month. The stock of other airlines rallied after the cautionary statement. About 10% of Spirit’s seats are on routes with no competition, according to Courtney Miller of Visual Approach Analytics, an aviation research firm.

Signs of strain are showing. Aircraft lessors have reached out to competitor airline executives in recent weeks asking if they would take any of Spirit’s roughly 200 Airbus aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter.

Aviation analytics firm IBA’s chief economist, Stuart Hatcher, said he would have expected Spirit to be more proactive on dealing with aircraft leases during bankruptcy.

“If they’re able to strip 10% of all of their lease rates, that would have had a huge impact on cash flow,” he said.

This doesn’t mean the end of the line for Spirit.

“There’s a lot of incentive to keep airlines alive because there’s a lot of constituencies that would be hurt badly” like employees, consumers and others, said James Sprayregen, vice chairman of financial services company Hilco Global who represented United Airlines and TWA airlines in their respective bankruptcies.