Spirit Airlines on track for a $475 million bankruptcy lifeline

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Spirit Airlines is making “massive progress” to revitalize the airline, the carrier’s restructuring lawyer Marshall Huebner said in a court hearing Tuesday.

The struggling budget airline has reached an agreement with some of its debtholders for up to $475 million in debtor-in-possession financing, a lifeline that bankrupt companies can use to continue operating, as well as $150 million from a major aircraft lessor, Huebner said. The agreements are subject to court approval.

Spirit last month filed for its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in less than a year after high costs, weaker demand and a host of other lingering problems drove more than $250 million in losses from when it emerged from its first bankruptcy in March through June.

The carrier has been racing to slash costs and recently announced plans to cut 40 routes and furlough about one-third of its flight attendants. The airline is in talks with its pilots’ union and is seeking about $100 million in cuts from that group. Last month, Spirit said it was drawing down the entirety of the $275 million in its revolver.

Huebner, a partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell, said in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday that people who are pessimistic about the struggling carrier’s turnaround prospects should “say less” and observe what it’s doing.

Spirit said on Tuesday that it now has immediate access to $120 million in liquidity after a motion was granted to use cash collateral.