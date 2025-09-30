Yuewen’s Integrated IP Strategy Powers Global Breakthrough of Lord of Mysteries

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The first season of Lord of Mysteries, adapted from Yuewen’s celebrated intellectual property (IP) and streamed on Crunchyroll, recently concluded its global run, marking a new milestone for Chinese original content on the international stage. Blending Victorian-era aesthetics with steampunk elements and philosophical undertones, the story has captivated audiences around the world and established itself as one of the most successful Chinese animated series to date.



Adapted from a best-selling web novel initially released on Yuewen’s online literature platform Qidian, the story follows Zhou Mingrui, a young Chinese man who transmigrates into the body of Klein Moretti, a university graduate who has died under mysterious circumstances. In a world echoing late Victorian England and shaped by mystical powers, he seeks a way home. Reenacting the ritual that brought him there, he becomes a god-like figure, founds the Tarot Club, and pursues both truth and power as an emerging “Beyonder.”

Much of the story’s global appeal lies in the richness of its world-building. Lord of Mysteries presents a carefully layered universe that fuses character growth, supernatural intrigue, and socio-cultural detail with a distinctly Victorian and steampunk visual style. This blend, together with its philosophical reflections on power and identity, has created a compelling narrative fabric that resonates across cultures.

The animated series has achieved remarkable global success, setting multiple records with an IMDb score of 9.3—the highest ever for a Chinese animation overseas, while topping Crunchyroll’s summer chart and ranking among the top 100 titles on MyAnimeList. Released in seven languages across more than 190 countries and regions, it became the first Chinese animated series on an international platform to surpass 10,000 ratings. On Crunchyroll, it holds a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5, with viewers praising it as “a masterpiece from China, with every episode a top-tier animation,” and hailing its “unparalleled world-building and combat system” that makes “every episode an exceptional experience.” Meanwhile, online fan communities continue to amplify its cultural impact.

This mirrors the success of the original novel, the first on Qidian to surpass 300,000 average subscriptions—a milestone signaling both strong readership and commercial potential. With a global readership of more than 26 million core fans, the novel continues to dominate the popularity charts of WebNovel, Yuewen’s international online literature platform, consistently ranking first in votes, sales, and collections in 2025. Readers describe it as “over 1,400 chapters but absolutely worth reading, with the best world-building and combat system I’ve ever seen, and an incredible series of character journeys,” reflecting the depth and immersive appeal that sustain its momentum worldwide.

A Full-Chain Model with IP At the Core

The rise of Lord of Mysteries demonstrates Yuewen’s integrated strategy of “IP-driven development.” Rather than treating animation, publishing, and licensing as separate ventures, the company has designed a full-chain model that spans upstream content creation, midstream community building, and downstream commercial expansion. Authors contribute additional storylines and world-building materials, reinforcing the IP’s foundation. Animation and games extend its reach and foster user loyalty, while offline events, themed pop-ups, and cross-industry collaborations translate the IP into tangible cultural experiences. This “engine of mysticism,” as some observers have described it, allows the franchise to expand through prequels, spin-offs, and interactive storytelling, unlocking value across multiple layers: content, community, and commerce.

So far, Yuewen has rolled out the novel in 14 languages, launched card games and merchandise, and partnered with more than 40 brands for co-branded products. Offline fan events have further strengthened the bridge between digital communities and physical spaces. Looking ahead, the roadmap includes continued animation seasons, dedicated gaming projects, and expanded cross-cultural collaborations, ensuring that Lord of Mysteries remains a dynamic and evolving universe.

The global success of Lord of Mysteries signals the growing capacity of Chinese original content to shape international pop culture. As a Chinese IP that has achieved integrated development across novel, animation, merchandise, and fan communities worldwide, Lord of Mysteries demonstrates both cultural vitality and commercial strength. What began as a story of one character’s journey across worlds has grown into a shared cultural universe, connecting fans, brands, and markets on a global scale.

About Yuewen

Yuewen (China Literature Limited) is a culture and entertainment group focused on developing intellectual property (IP) derived from online literature. Yuewen has a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, such as QQ Reading, Qidian, New Classics Media, and Tencent Animation & Comics. It serves as a platform for tens of millions of creators with a rich reserve of literary works, audiobooks, animation, comics, films, drama series, games, and merchandise.

