Spirit Airlines to furlough 270 pilots, demote more than 100 others as it prepares to cut flights

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 taxis at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Boston on September 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Carter | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Spirit Airlines said Monday that it will furlough 270 pilots this fall as the carrier prepares for a smaller off-season schedule to try to find its financial footing.

The airline will also downgrade 140 pilots from captain to first officer, according to a note to aviators from the Air Line Pilots Association, their union. Those downgrades take effect on Oct. 1.

“We know how hard this news hits, and there’s no dressing that up. Spirit continues to shrink, and with it, the value of pilot seniority and Spirit careers continues to erode,” said Ryan Muller, a captain and the chairman of Spirit’s ALPA chapter.

The furloughs take effect on Nov. 1 “to better align staffing with our flight schedule,” the airline said.

Spirit emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March and has been trying to win over customers with more upscale travel options, which have fared better than the bare-bones coach tickets Spirit has been known for for years.

“We are taking necessary steps to ensure we operate as efficiently as possible as part of our efforts to return to profitability,” Spirit said in a statement to CNBC.

Airlines across the industry have said demand has been softer this year, particularly in off-peak travel periods.

“We recognize the weight of this decision and are committed to treating all affected Team Members with compassion and respect during this process,” Spirit said.

Spirit also announced hundreds of pilot furloughs last year as it approached its bankruptcy filing.

