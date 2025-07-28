The best neck fan for 2025

Lauren Matthews-Ide, who’s been known to rock her fan at backyard barbecues. “It takes a second to get used to — it’s like wearing headphones around your neck — but on a sticky, humid day, it’s a game-changer.”

Adds Commerce Editor Janelle Randazza, “The battery seems to last eons if you have it on the lower setting, so you can get a full day of refreshing cool breezes, even if the Dodgers go four more innings and you got the west-facing seats.” Of the five hues available, she chose emerald green, which, thanks to the resurgence of Wicked, has been popping up everywhere lately. “It looks shiny and new after owning it for about a year,” she says.

Senior Commerce Editor Rory Halperin opted for the light gray option when looking to combat New York heat waves, and loved it so much that she later bought the fan for her dad in black. “Air flows around your neck to keep you from melting, no matter where you are. It kept me super cool while I was walking around the hot streets and commuting on the subway,” she says.

And if you’re looking for the best neck fan for Disney specifically, Senior Deals Writer Carrie McCabe promises that this Jisulife model will ensure you remain cool and calm during your meet-and-greet with Mickey. “It saved me from overheating during those long days at [the park]; being able to clock the number of miles I did in a 100° heatwave makes it worth 10 times its weight in gold,” she shared in her glowing review.

I also secured this cooling neck fan — which is adjustable and has five speeds — for my own trip to Disney this past fall (when, in Florida, it was still outdoor-swimming weather). On lower speeds, the fan lasted a full day, plus a few extra “magic” hours, while remaining comfy around my neck. I stayed at the Grand Floridian, and I was able to fully enjoy the hotel’s, well, grand landscaping with this fan: It proved the perfect companion for walking the grounds and lying poolside with a drink.