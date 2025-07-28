The best neck fan for 2025

The ultimate summer accessory isn’t a pair of sandals or sunglasses — it’s a neck fan. These wearable gadgets are like personal air conditioners you can keep on at all times, whether you’re lounging, exercising, commuting or socializing. And if you’re looking for the absolute best neck fan, there’s really only one option, say our team of shopping editors: the Jisulife Neck Fan.
I asked my colleagues, many of whom frequent New York’s steamy streets and subway stations, what they’d recommend, and this cooling neck fan popped up again and again. Below, I get into the nitty-gritty of what makes this chargeable, versatile — and dare I say, beautiful? — pick such a hot commodity. I also rounded up some more top-rated neck fans (at slightly lower price points), perfect for wearing while gardening, cleaning … or just trying to survive a heat wave.
Table of contents
Best neck fan for 2025
Adds Commerce Editor Janelle Randazza, “The battery seems to last eons if you have it on the lower setting, so you can get a full day of refreshing cool breezes, even if the Dodgers go four more innings and you got the west-facing seats.” Of the five hues available, she chose emerald green, which, thanks to the resurgence of Wicked, has been popping up everywhere lately. “It looks shiny and new after owning it for about a year,” she says.
Senior Commerce Editor Rory Halperin opted for the light gray option when looking to combat New York heat waves, and loved it so much that she later bought the fan for her dad in black. “Air flows around your neck to keep you from melting, no matter where you are. It kept me super cool while I was walking around the hot streets and commuting on the subway,” she says.
And if you’re looking for the best neck fan for Disney specifically, Senior Deals Writer Carrie McCabe promises that this Jisulife model will ensure you remain cool and calm during your meet-and-greet with Mickey. “It saved me from overheating during those long days at [the park]; being able to clock the number of miles I did in a 100° heatwave makes it worth 10 times its weight in gold,” she shared in her glowing review.
I also secured this cooling neck fan — which is adjustable and has five speeds — for my own trip to Disney this past fall (when, in Florida, it was still outdoor-swimming weather). On lower speeds, the fan lasted a full day, plus a few extra “magic” hours, while remaining comfy around my neck. I stayed at the Grand Floridian, and I was able to fully enjoy the hotel’s, well, grand landscaping with this fan: It proved the perfect companion for walking the grounds and lying poolside with a drink.
- Has five speeds for different airflow preferences
- Comes in five colors
- Lasts up to 16 hours
- Comfortable to wear
- Slightly more narrow than other fans on this list
- Pricier than other top-rated neck fans
More top-rated neck fans
“This thing works great,” confirmed one cold-getter. “The low/medium settings [give you] over nine hours of use; running on high, around five or six hours. It saved us this weekend in the blazing heat.”
“She loves it!” exclaimed another five-star “fan,” who purchased the Kidee for his wife to use while gardening. “The cooling effect is fantastic on hot Virginia summer days. I was impressed with the ‘percentage of charge’ display readout, making it easy to tell if you have enough charge to finish your tasks before needing to plug it in for a recharge. It is amazingly quiet in operation.”
Reviewers also note the fan’s comfortable, adjustable and compact design. It measures just 5.3 inches by 2.6 inches and features three speeds, which, as this reviewer confirmed, “really crank up on the higher power levels” (hence why I named it the best cooling neck fan).
Bonus: You shouldn’t have trouble finding a color you like, as this fan comes in 12 (yes, 12!) hues, including a sea of pretty greens and blues.
- Compact size
- Comes in 12 colors
- Quiet
- Integrated display that shows battery life
- A bit heavier than other fans on this list
This 80-something-year-old customer purchased the neck fan for his daughter to help her stay cool while cleaning and said it’s made all the difference. “With her hot flashes and asthma, it’s become a welcome sidekick,” he wrote, adding that the device isn’t too bulky, seems sturdy and doesn’t snag his daughter’s hair.
“Wonderful. Lightweight, quiet and easy to charge and carry,” confirmed another (now much cooler) reviewer, who appreciates the versatility of the fan’s three speeds. “I use it for walking, golf, and at the beach.”
Like the Jisulife and Kidee models, the Sweetfull Neck Fan is rechargeable for up to 16 hours of run time. Another pro: Despite its larger size, it weighs in at only 8.6 ounces, which is how it earned its “best portable neck fan” superlative.
- Lightweight
- Comes in eight colors
- Quiet
- Might be too wide/large for some people
Factors to consider when choosing a neck fan
-
Run time: Each of the neck fans on this list can run for four to 16 hours, depending on the speed (or amount of power) you use. Try to get by with a lower speed to preserve battery life, especially if you’re using it all day. High speeds are great for short bursts, such as a morning run or commutes to and from work.
-
Power: Milliamp hours (mAh) tells you how much charge a battery can hold, and how long a device can run before the battery runs out. In general, the higher the mAh, the stronger a fan’s cooling power. Opt for a neck fan with at least three speed modes, so you can customize the amount of airflow based on how hot it is and how long you need it. Just note that higher speeds tend to be noisier.
-
Size/fit: Of course, if you’re going to wear something around your neck — especially for long periods of time — it needs to be comfortable. Choose a neck fan that allows for some wiggle room, without being so loose that it falls off. Even better if it’s adjustable with enough vents to go all the way around your neck. This might go without saying, but as they’re designed to be worn, all of the fans on this list are bladeless.
-
Aesthetic: In my experience, darker colors tend to mask dirt and makeup, but can attract more heat than white or light shades. Choose a neutral for a more versatile look, or go with a bright pink, purple or green to add a pop of color to your outfit.
How we chose these neck fans
I, a senior home writer at Yahoo, asked fellow Yahoo writers and editors who shop, test and cover home and tech gear for a living to share the neck fans they’ve been relying on to get by in the sweltering summer heat and humidity. As the answers came in, it became obvious our team had just one favorite, so to round things out, I researched dozens of other cooling neck fans and sorted through hundreds of reviews, landing on two other high-performing (and fairly affordable) picks for different needs and aesthetics.
Neck fan FAQs
How do cooling neck fans work?
Neck fans are typically bladeless, meaning they don’t have exposed blades, but rather draw air through a motor and then expel it back out. Most are rechargeable, with a battery life of 4 to 16 hours, depending on the chosen mode (or speed). Check the brand to see what kind of cable is required to charge a given model, and whether it’s included. Once it’s charged, you place it around your neck, and turn it on. Research suggests that neck fans are effective at cooling down not just the neck, but other parts of the body because they’re typically positioned near the part of the brain that regulates temperature.
Are neck fans allowed on airplanes?
According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), you can transport fans on an airplane, either via carry-on or a checked bag. The TSA recommends consulting Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines for more on restrictions related to specific battery types and portable electronic devices.
What are the best neck fans for Disney?
The best neck fan for Disney parks is the one that you can wear comfortably, and that will cool you continuously. Look for a fan that’s lightweight with a long run time — especially if you plan on taking advantage of extended (er, “Magic”) park hours.
As mentioned above, Senior Deals Writer Carrie McCabe and I put our faith in the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan for Disney trips and were glad that we did: It managed to keep us cool for hours at the parks and well beyond.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.