The new instrument brings 24/7 trading access to one of the most anticipated listings in market history.

DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — STARTRADER has added SPCXUSD (Space Exploration Technologies) to its product lineup, giving traders direct exposure to SpaceX, widely regarded as the leading force in aerospace and space infrastructure.



STARTRADER Launches SPCXUSD, Offering Exposure to SpaceX Ahead of Expected IPO

The instrument will be available on MT5 from 28 May 2026, with STARTRADER App trading going live on 1 June 2026.

SpaceX has drawn significant market attention as speculation around a potential IPO continues to build. Current projections place the company’s valuation between USD 1.75 trillion and USD 2 trillion, which would make it one of the most valuable private-to-public listings transitions ever recorded. The successful Starship V3 test flight on 22 May has has only added to the momentum, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term role in next-generation connectivity and the broader space economy.

For traders, the timing matters. SPCXUSD offers a way to build exposure to the space infrastructure theme before a formal listing.

Instrument Details

Symbol: SPCXUSD

SPCXUSD Description: Space Exploration Technologies

Space Exploration Technologies Leverage: 20x

20x Trading Hours: Monday to Sunday, 00:00-24:00

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated across five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

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