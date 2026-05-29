Zero Distortion, True 1000FPS: Evnia and BOE Debut the World’s First Native 1000Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor

HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A revolutionary breakthrough in global gaming display technology has arrived. Evnia, the premium gaming brand under Philips, together with display giant BOE, recently unveiled its new flagship benchmark at a technical launch event: the Evnia Native FHD IPS 1000Hz Eye-Care Gaming Monitor 25M4P5200T.

The world’s first native 1000Hz hardware monitor redefines the pinnacle of competitive gaming. Welcome to the next generation of esports: true 1000Hz, flawless clarity.

Native 1000Hz Hardware Breakthrough: Goodbye to Image Distortion

Traditional ultra-high-refresh monitors use frame interpolation, harming image quality and bringing latency. The Philips Evnia 25M4P5200T adopts BOE’s next-gen native FHD 1000Hz IPS panel for true hardware-native output:

Ultra-Clear Picture Quality: Outputs 1,000 frames per second, each retaining full 1920×1080 resolution for distortion-free 1000FPS visuals.

Outputs 1,000 frames per second, each retaining full 1920×1080 resolution for distortion-free 1000FPS visuals. Extreme Responsiveness: Boasts a lightning-fast 0.2ms GTG response time and Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT) down to 0.1ms.

Boasts a lightning-fast 0.2ms GTG response time and Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT) down to 0.1ms. Zero Ghosting Performance: Combined with BOE’s proprietary BLMB (Black Light Motion Blur) technology, it eliminates perceptible motion blur. Fast-paced FPS and racing games stay consistently sharp frame by frame.

Defying Convention: High Refresh Meets Stunning Visuals

This monitor shatters the long-held industry belief that high refresh rates must come at the cost of color accuracy:

Wide Viewing Angles & Rich Gamut: Offers a 178° ultra-wide viewing angle alongside cinematic color coverage of 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3.

Offers a 178° ultra-wide viewing angle alongside cinematic color coverage of 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3. Professional Color Accura cy : Achieves a professional-grade ΔE＜1 and is certified with VESA DisplayHDR 400, ensuring vibrant, true-to-life, and deeply layered visuals.

Dual-Engine Empowerment: AI Intelligence & Nature-Eyecare

To bring a next-gen immersive gaming experience, the 25M4P5200T upgrades AI assistance and eye protection:

AI Gaming Enhancements: Powered by a built-in proprietary AI Intelligence Engine enables AI Smart Crosshair, Smart Sniper Window, Smart Dark Boost and AI Gaming Ambiglow for better competitiveness and immersion.

Powered by a built-in proprietary AI Intelligence Engine enables AI Smart Crosshair, Smart Sniper Window, Smart Dark Boost and AI Gaming Ambiglow for better competitiveness and immersion. Hardware-Level Eye Care: Nature-Eyecare technology adopts hardware-based circular polarization method to ease eye fatigue. Paired with DC dimming, flicker-free and dual low blue light tech, it gains TÜV Rheinland certification.

Nature-Eyecare technology adopts hardware-based circular polarization method to ease eye fatigue. Paired with DC dimming, flicker-free and dual low blue light tech, it gains TÜV Rheinland certification. Next-Gen Connectivity: Fully equipped with future-proof DP 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 ports, supported by an ergonomically designed stand that tilts, swivels, and adjusts in height.

Joining Forces to Build a Complete 1000Hz Ecosystem

The joint laboratory launched at the event. Partners will jointly set unified 1000Hz performance and experience standards to turn this tech into real gaming advantages beyond pure specs.

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