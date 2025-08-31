Storyboard Artist Featured…

Dean Mortensen is a Sydney based storyboard artist and concept illustrator with over 30 years experience working as an Art Director in the Advertising and Film industries. His work spans everything from features, serial dramas, short films and television commercials and expertise also extends beyond delivering just storyboard narratives.

Dean also creates visual concepts for Events and Activation agencies, Film Production companies, as well as concept activations for retail brands. As a freelance storyboard artist based in Sydney, Dean’s extensive experience adds value to help visualise and bring client projects to life.

For over the past 15 years Dean has created production sketches and concept boards for some of Australia’s leading Event & Experiential companies to help them bring their visions to life for their client presentations – as well as Product and Packaging Concepting for Leading FMCG and Brand Strategy companies. Concept illustrations are an invaluable tool in bringing ideas to life to ultimately sell to the client.

Very comfortable working remotely or directly with his clients and directors globally, Dean’s use of the many meeting apps available today means there is no constraint to working internationally.

