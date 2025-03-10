Sunway Medical Centre named top Malaysian Hospital in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals ranking

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City (SMC) has yet again ranked in the top 250 hospitals globally in the latest Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025 rankings.



(from left) Dato Lau Beng Long, President, Sunway Healthcare Group (SHG); Dr Khoo Chow Huat, Managing Director, Hospital & Healthcare Operations, SHG; Dr Seow Vei Ken, Chief Executive Officer, Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City (SMC); Dr Low Kwai Siong, Medical Director, SMC; and Tan Mei Shin, Senior Director, Business Development and Corporate Communications, SMC

Honoured for the second consecutive year, SMC improved from rank 233rd in 2024 to rank 193rd in 2025, and also is the top hospital in Malaysia in the latest listing.

The rankings list top 250 hospitals globally from 30 countries based on a comprehensive survey that gathered insights from medical experts, patient surveys, hospital quality metrics, and Statista Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation Survey.

Dato’ Lau Beng Long, President of Sunway Healthcare Group remarked, “As the flagship hospital of Sunway Healthcare Group, SMC takes pride in its commitment to excellence in healthcare and hospitality in driving us to this level of international recognition. Being ranked among the top 250 hospitals globally, with the likes of the Mayo Clinic, The John Hopkins Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, and The University of Tokyo Hospital for two consecutive years is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team especially medical specialists, nurses and allied health professionals.”

“We are proud to lead the way in Malaysia, and this achievement reaffirms our aim to provide the highest level of clinical care and to continue elevating the overall healthcare status in the country.”

The latest accomplishment builds upon SMC’s recent success in Newsweek’s Asia’s Top Private Hospitals 2025 ranking, where it was ranked 2nd in Asia for cataract surgery, and 3rd in Asia for refractive eye surgery, while also featured in the top 10 of Asia’s ranking for hip surgery and hip replacement (6th); knee surgery and knee replacement (6th); and shoulder surgery (10th).

The hospital was also featured in Newsweek’s Best Specialist Hospitals Asia Pacific list for 2023 and 2024.

Dato’ Lau also made history as the first Malaysian healthcare leader to be inducted in Newsweek’s Top Hospital CEOs 2024 list, alongside other prominent CEOs from the globe’s leading medical facilities.

As Malaysia’s largest private quaternary hospital, SMC is the first hospital in Malaysia to achieve three major hospital-wide accreditations: Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation, The Gold Seal of Approval from the United States; the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS); and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH).

