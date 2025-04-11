‘Super rare’ albino squirrel spotted on golf course: ‘Keep an eye out’

The sighting of an extremely rare animal wasn’t a hard nut to crack.

A resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recently spotted an albino squirrel hanging out in a tree near the Prairie Green Golf Course.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation officials announced the sighting in a Facebook post.

They also shared a video of the woodland creature.

“Spotted in a tree just off hole 1, this little guy was taking in the incredible views of our beautifully mowed grass and watching you go to battle with the sand trap,” according to the post.

Officials joked, “We’re pretty sure he’s only judging your swing, but in a cute, albino squirrel kind of way.”

“Word on the street is that these little guys are SUPER rare, about 1 in 100,000,” the post also mentioned.

Albino squirrels have pink or blue eyes and no dark pigments anywhere on their bodies, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“Keep an eye out near Prairie Green, and if you’re lucky enough to see it, toss this guy or gal a few nuts, grab a phot and send it our way – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime sighting,” the post concluded.

Albino squirrels “can’t produce melanin, period, skin or eyes.”

That’s because the “subcellular structures where melanin is typically stored are empty,” according to the White Squirrel Institute.

The unusual animal was named “Q-Tip,” officials shared in a follow-up post.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation officials asked locals to respect the animal’s space.

“He or she deserves to live a long and happy life in peace!! Please refrain from trying to catch or hunt it down,” officials added.

