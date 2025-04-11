Best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: I browsed thousands of sales to find savings of up to 80%

Whether you know it or not — and despite Wall Street’s recent tumult — this weekend finds us in a monetary sweet spot. Why, you ask? Well, April 9th marked Tax Freedom day (i.e., the point on the calendar by which, mathematically speaking, you’ve earned enough to pay 2025’s taxes). So, congrats! Tuesday, however, is Tax Day, when your return — and, perhaps, payment — for 2024 is due. Our deduction? You should enjoy this symbolic interlude by treating yourself to some of the best Amazon deals on offer this weekend.

Top Amazon deals

Feeling glum about shelling out your hard-earned greenbacks to Uncle Sam? Aw, you’ll be back to smiling soon enough — all the more reason to snag this Sonicare electric brush for a very toothsome $30 off. What’s that? You just want to curl up and escape to dreamland for a few weeks? Conk out knowing you saved big (as in $95!) on a pair of hotel-quality pillows. Or hey, maybe you’ve got a refund coming — use it to liberate yourself from hunched-over floor cleaning with this Lefant robovac, now less than half price at $89, or to kick off backyard-entertaining season with a five-piece furniture set (just $108).

We here at Yahoo Life Shopping firmly believe in no taxation without representation. So get out there and represent with these stunning steals!

In this guide: Rare Amazon deals | All-time low prices | Best home deals | Best outdoor deals | Best kitchen deals | Best tech deals | Best fashion deals | Best beauty and wellness deals

Best Amazon deals this weekend: Rare sales

Amazon A top-selling Roomba that’s down to $129 — nearly its lowest price ever? I’ll take two! This’ll zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. $129 at Amazon

Amazon Allow this high-tech gizmo to take all the guesswork out of grilling, roasting and baking by letting you know the internal and external temperatures of the foods you’re preparing. One Yahoo writer and her husband tried it out, saying they’ve “never grilled better meat — it almost feels like cheating.” (Check out her full Meater Plus review for more.) Have a home cook who could use a foolproof method for ensuring their famous ribs are perfectly cooked? Look no further. This is the best price I’ve seen in nearly a year, and when expensive steaks are on the line? You want to ensure they’re edible, or else that’s just money down the drain. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this top-seller (which happens to be the newest model) — it can replace ’em all. You’ll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies. Plus, this is as low as it’s ever been. Save $17 with code | Lowest price ever NEWFTVHD $18 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this weekend: All-time low prices

Amazon Want to start your slumber time on the right foot, er, head? You’d be wise to snag this popular pair while it’s nearly 80% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush, machine-washable pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. Save $95 with Prime and code | Lowest price ever ELAST22X $25 at Amazon

Amazon You’ll be so relieved to have this portable air compressor in the trunk when you realize one tire’s looking a little floppy. It takes just minutes to pump it back to normal, and you can do all four tires on a single charge. You can also use it on b-balls, bike tires and balloons. Snag it while it’s down to the lowest price I’ve seen (a worthwhile deal, even if the starting price is as inflated as your tires will be). Save $38 with code | Lowest price ever LEXL4SH4 $40 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no such thing as having too many warm-weather tees, and this one offers a bit more coverage if that’s something you prefer. The slightly oversized fit is on trend, and the shirt can be tucked in for a bit more shape or left loose for a flowy look. Prices vary between colors, but classic white and black are down to all-time lows. Save $7 | Lowest price ever $8 at Amazon

Amazon An 11-piece nonstick cookware set for 46 bucks? There’s gotta be a catch, right? Nope! This top-seller comes with two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, two silicone lids, two fridge storage lids and — wait for it — two removable handles to save space when storing. This is as low as I’ve ever seen this clever collection. Related: The best cookware sets for 2025, tested and reviewed Save $74 | Lowest price ever $46 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this weekend: Home

Amazon If you’ve been waiting for a good robovac deal, get a load of this 55%-off markdown. This highly rated model is slim enough to glide under sofas and other often-neglected areas in your home that could use a de-dusting; and to make things extra hands-off, you can control all the actions through the app. Thanks to the M210’s built-in infrared sensor, this little robo-pal can automatically detect walls, stairs and more, without damaging furniture or falling down stairs. It can also run for up to two hours per charge. $89 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these on hand. It’s garnered thousands of great reviews and features two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $18 with coupon $32 at Amazon

Amazon Handy humans, this one’s for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you’ll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords! At over 40% off, this is one of the best prices I’ve seen it on sale for in years. $139 at Amazon

Amazon If you struggle with low water pressure, this high-flow showerhead is designed to make it feel like you’re rinsing off in a rainforest. There are five modes: rain, massage, mist, rain and massage, and rain and mist. The 4.1-inch head provides a broad coverage area and gives you the sensation of standing under a tropical waterfall without having to hop on a plane. At just $14 — more than 50% off — this top-seller is an easy way to get a fancy upgrade minus the financial headache (and the sledgehammer). $14 at Amazon

Amazon If snoozing has become a pain in the neck — in the all-too literal sense — this contoured pillow just might be your ticket to a comfier night’s sleep. Its curved design more closely aligns with the shape of your head and neck, offering pressure relief and gentle support. Plus, its extra-firm density won’t go limp over time. It’s currently down to its lowest price in about a year (over 35% off), and this large size actually costs less than the small version! $63 at Amazon

Amazon This little doodad has become a bona fide hit with Amazon shoppers — more than 20,000 were purchased in the past month alone. You can use it on practically any piece of clothing or upholstery to remove lint, pilling and other types of fuzz that make their way onto your fabrics. It’s compact enough to pack in your suitcase while traveling, and at a mere $9, it’s about as low as it’s been in years. $9 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this weekend: Outdoors

Amazon Get those pesky pests back for years of itchy bites courtesy of this tennis racquet-like zapper. Unlike your standard fly swatter, this one has a 4,000-volt grid to shock bugs — just wave it at ’em, and you’ll hear the satisfying sound of them being fried to a crisp. (Ew, but better than letting them take over your patio!) Though this isn’t the lowest price I’ve ever seen, you’re scoring this mini zapper for nearly 35% off (within a few bucks of its best price in years). $16 at Amazon

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, it’s cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page code brings it down to within $3 of its lowest price ever. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, “While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn’t just ‘go off’ if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It’s also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done.” Check out her full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $20 with Prime and code RRU8YC8T $32 at Amazon

Amazon This sleek set caught my eye with its modern look; its minimalist appearance suits many outdoor aesthetics, it and would instantly elevate the appearance of a patio or deck. Made of sturdy iron, it was designed with longevity in mind and the breathable fabric encourages airflow to prevent things from getting too sticky. Included are two chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table, making it ideal for hosting a small group or enjoying your breakfast alfresco. At nearly 45% off, this set is down to its best price since Black Friday and the holidays. Patio furniture is often marked down during the off-season, so finding an option with as many five-star ratings as this one at such a great price is a true rarity. $108 at Amazon

Amazon Excited to host some outdoor soirees this spring? You’ll need to shed some light on your subjects, and these charming bulbs will help turn your yard into the coziest hangout spot on the block. The lights are built to endure harsh weather conditions if necessary, and you’ll get up to 6,000 hours of use out of them. Plus, this is as low as I’ve ever seen them on sale for. $19 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this weekend: Kitchen

Amazon Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this No. 1 bestselling set should be your next move. Because it’s KitchenAid, you know you’re getting a quality product, and what sets the included oven mitt apart is the fact that it has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. At over 55% off, it’s at one of its best prices ever. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. Been wanting to reduce the amount of plastic in your kitchen? These containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We’re talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what’s packed inside, it’s oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won’t get to right away. At less than $4 per container, this is a fabulous value. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Smelly fridge? Yeah, not so appetizing. But this unassuming stink slayer works for up to 10 years (yes, you read that right) to keep things fresh. All you do is place it inside and, well, that’s actually it. Sorry, baking soda — you’ve been replaced. This little doodad can also go in closets, drawers, your car … anywhere that could use some stench removal. This is the lowest it’s been since last summer, so scoop it up while you can. Save $6 with coupon $22 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this weekend: Tech

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor (and there’s no way you’ll trip over it). No, it’s not the most massive discount, but I’ve yet to see this No. 1 bestseller on sale for less. Save $2 | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these inside the item you want to track and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $20 (they typically retail for around $25 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! $80 at Amazon

Amazon Accidents, unfortunately, happen, and if you happen to have one on the road, you’ll be glad you had this camera to record the incident. According to McGraw, this one “can capture what’s going on outside your car in 4K, which is important when you’re trying to make out details like license plate numbers, especially when you’re driving at night. Speaking of nighttime driving, the f/1.5 aperture lens allows this camera to capture a quality image even in low light.” He adds, “Not all accidents happen in front of you, which is why the RedTiger comes with a rear camera as well. It captures a wide, 140-degree-angle field of view, so you’re covered in both the front and rear. The camera automatically detects crashes and locks and saves the video, just in case you can’t.” Be sure to apply the on-page coupon to get it for 55% off — as low as it’s ever been. Save $110 with coupon | Lowest price ever $90 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this weekend: Style

Amazon A sweater and pants for under $40? Yes, please! Reviewers say this duo looks like it came from Free People, and its breezy style is just right for spring weather. This is as low as it’s been since last summer, so scoop it up for less while you can. $36 at Amazon

Amazon RHOBH star Kyle Richards is a fan of this cute athletic top, which has a built-in sports bra and is made of moisture-wicking material. In an Amazon Live video, she said, “This sports bra is great,” adding, “It holds everything in. You know when [sports bras] are either too thick or too thin? This is the perfect thickness.” Snag this No. 1 bestseller while it’s down to as low as it’s been since 2022. $18 at Amazon

Amazon It doesn’t get much easier or breezier than this flowy top, which resembles the classic boyfriend shirt, but with pretty ruching at the cuffs. It comes in a bevy of stripes, but if you prefer solids, you can opt for a handful of those as well. And oh yeah: This bestseller’s down to its best price of all time. Save $6 | Lowest price ever $22 at Amazon

Amazon Boasting 1.7-inch-thick soles, these pillowy platforms act like heavenly landing pads for your feet with every step. Lots of reviewers with painful conditions such as plantar fasciitis say these popular house shoes give them the comfort they need. Of course, you can also wear these cool-looking slides out and about. Flip-flops can be painful for people with toe sensitivity, and these snug, single-strap sandals are a great alternative if you want to let your feet breathe. Gotta show off that pedicure! At more than 40% off, they’re currently down to their lowest price ever. Save $16 | Lowest price ever $20 at Amazon

Amazon Got a lot of pickleball, tennis and golf on your spring bingo card? You’ll need something comfy yet cute to play in, and this No. 1 bestseller is just the ticket. The moisture-wicking material helps keep things dry, while the four-way-stretch material allows for unrestricted movement. Plus, the built-in bra and shorts offer some extra security, and its two side pockets can hold both your phone and a tennis ball. It hasn’t dipped lower than its current price since 2022. $30 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this weekend: Beauty

Amazon There might not be any miracle cure for hair loss, but thousands of reviewers have noticed thicker-looking tresses after using this duo. Formulated with plant extracts, keratin and biotin, which is believed to have strengthening and volumizing properties, this top-selling shampoo and conditioner can be used on all hair types — and it’s free of sulfates and parabens. At nearly 40% off, it’s within a few dollars of its best price in years. Related: The 8 best shampoos for thinning hair in 2025, according to dermatologists and trichologists $25 at Amazon

Amazon Not only will this 2-in-1 tool help free up some space in your bathroom cabinet, it’ll also be a bit easier on your tresses thanks to its non-pulling titanium plates. Whether you’re going for a sleek, straight look or want some wavy curls, you’ll be able to select your desired temperature (the LCD display lets you know once it’s heated to your liking). Snag it while it’s over 70% off. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Oral hygiene and maintenance are key to a healthy mouth and dazzling smile, and this wildly popular toothbrush will help you achieve just that. According to the brand, it can improve gum health by as much as 100% more than manual brushing, and you’ll only have to charge it once every two weeks or so. But what excites me most? It’s currently down to its best price in months. $80 at Amazon

