SwitchBot Offers Up to 50% Off Discount for Black Friday 2025

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, is thrilled to announce that it’s offering up to 50% off from Nov 20 to Dec 1 for Black Friday 2025.



SwitchBot Black Friday 2025

1. SwitchBot AI Art Frame

The SwitchBot AI Art Frame combines cutting-edge E Ink Spectra 6 technology with AI creativity to bring lifelike, eye-friendly digital art into the home. Powered by NanoBanana*, it allows users to generate or transform images into personalized artworks using text or photos. Available in 7.3″, 13.3″, and 31.5″ sizes, it supports both vertical and horizontal display, with a battery life of up to two years. Featuring a premium aluminum frame, the AI Art Frame bridges smart living and artistic expression, turning everyday moments into evolving pieces of digital art.

* “Powered by NanoBanana” refers to SwitchBot accessing the NanoBanana (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model) model through Google API, not any official brand collaboration between SwitchBot and NanoBanana, or Google.

Black Friday Price: 7.3″: $119 .99 (20% off) 13.3″: $279 .99 (20% off) 31.5″: $799 .99 (38% off)

2. SwitchBot Curtain 3 (2-Pack) & SwitchBot Remote

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 offers effortless curtain automation, supporting smart control for curtains weighing up to 15 kg. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, it lets users open or close curtains through voice commands or the SwitchBot app. Its tool-free installation works with most curtain rails and rods, making setup simple and fast. Equipped with built-in light sensors, it automatically adjusts curtain positions according to ambient brightness, improving comfort and energy efficiency. When paired with the optional SwitchBot Solar Panel, the Curtain 3 operates continuously without manual charging, delivering true hands-free convenience for any home.

3. SwitchBot Air Purifier Series

The SwitchBot Air Purifier Series is engineered to enhance indoor air quality, especially in homes with pets. Its pet-specific filter and activated carbon layer remove up to 93.45% of floating pet hair and 98.18% of pet odors within 30 minutes. With 99.97% HEPA filtration efficiency and a 99.99% germ removal rate, it effectively eliminates allergens, dust, and bacteria. Designed for comfort and convenience, it features ambient lighting, ultra-quiet operation at just 20dB, and energy-efficient automation. The Air Purifier Table model also functions as a stylish side table with wireless charging, combining clean air with modern home design.

Black Friday Price: Air Purifier: $94 .99 (56% off) Air Purifier Table: $159 .99 (41% off)

4. SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20

The SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20 delivers powerful, hands-free cleaning with advanced automation. Featuring RinseSync™ technology, it continuously self-cleans its roller mop during use, ensuring every pass is fresh and effective. With 10,000Pa suction power, dual anti-tangle brushes, and AI-powered obstacle avoidance, the S20 tackles dirt across multiple surfaces with precision. Its MultiClean Base Station offers automatic dust collection, mop drying, and optional plumbing connectivity for water refill and drainage. Compatible with Matter 1.4, it integrates with major smart home platforms, providing a truly intelligent, low-maintenance floor cleaning experience for modern households.

5. SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K11+

The SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K11+ is the world’s smallest self-emptying robot vacuum, designed for compact homes and tight spaces. Measuring only 24.8 cm in diameter and 9.2 cm in height, it offers powerful 6,000Pa suction, dual anti-tangle brushes, and 360° LiDAR navigation for precise, efficient cleaning. Its 4L dust bag supports up to 90 days of hands-free maintenance, while Quiet Mode operates at just 45dB for undisturbed cleaning. With Matter 1.4 support, the K11+ integrates effortlessly with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home, providing a smarter, space-saving cleaning solution tailored to modern living.

Meanwhile, some of SwitchBot’s new products, such as the SwitchBot Hub 3 and Lock Ultra Touch Combo , will have great discounts. SwitchBot’s Black Friday 2025 deals are available from Nov 20 to Dec 1, 2025, and for complete deal information, please visit the SwitchBot Amazon Store or official website *.

*Please kindly note that discount policies vary across different countries/regions.

