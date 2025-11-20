Ancient Roman fort yields 2,000-year-old fruit that survived the centuries, plus other treasures

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rare relics of Ancient Rome were recently found at a fort in northern England — including a 2,000-year-old piece of fruit.

In an announcement from the Northumberland National Park, officials said in late October that a record number of finds were made at Bremenium Fort in High Rochester, roughly 33 miles northwest of Newcastle upon Tyne.

The fort is over 20 miles north of Hadrian’s Wall, an ancient wall designed to protect the northern border of Britannia from the Picts.

In the statement, the park said the recent excavation delivered “more artifacts and structural discoveries … than ever before.”

With the help of over 70 volunteers and archaeology students, excavators found various imported Roman pottery items, including some made in Northern Spain that were likely used to transport olive oil.

Military items, including a spearhead and a slinger’s lead shot, were also found, along with a votive oil lamp and a lead seal.

Small, engraved gemstones known as intaglios were also uncovered, as well as several brooches and “intact dolphin-style pieces,” according to officials.

One of the most intriguing finds was a preserved piece of fruit — which officials believe was a plum.

In a statement, Northumberland National Park Authority historic environment officer Chris Jones said it was “inspiring to see so many people, of all ages, engaged in the uncovering of their shared heritage.”

“These discoveries help us understand how people in the past lived from the remains they left behind, which has made such a lasting imprint on the landscape,” said Jones.

Excavation supervisor Bob Jackson of Redesdale Archaeological Group (RAG) called the artifacts “exceptional, in both quantity and quality.”

“The range of pottery and metalwork, especially the amphora and the intact brooches, offer new insights into trade, craftsmanship and daily life at Bremenium,” said Jackson.

“It’s a privilege to work with such a committed team.”

Northern England’s ancient Roman forts have yielded fascinating historical treasures — and it doesn’t just stop at Bremenium Fort.

At Vindolanda, another ancient fort, volunteers unearthed an ancient depiction of a Roman goddess earlier this spring.

In May, volunteers at another fort in Northumberland were surprised after unearthing two different 2,000-year-old shoes.

