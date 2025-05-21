Taiwan Became a Super-aged Society, See How We Learned from the Middle-aged to Transform and Breakthrough our Career

-Two Brand Stories of B1 Food Court, Shihlin Night Market, Revealed Nothing is Impossible for the Middle-aged and Everyone Expects to be Inspired by Friendly Workplaces and Wisdom of Entrepreneurs –

TAIPEI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Established in 2016, Seek and Find Co., Ltd. has been devoted to helping professionals return to workplaces and assisted workers of different life stages in career repositioning, changes and adaptation, including those who run their own businesses to reinvent the wheel. In the past, we had our spotlight on women returnee to workplaces, this time, let’s focus on two middle-aged uncles’ brand stories, see how they took inheritage and innovation into account. Everyone expects to be inspired by friendly workplaces and wisdom of entrepreneurs.



On April 25th, 2025, Taipei Mayor Wayne Chiang and Chairman, Shihlin Market Self Governance Association, Lin Tian-Lai took a group photo with Mr. Lee, No. 3 stand owner, B1 Food Court, Shihlin Night Market, to encourage him to turn a new leaf with gourmet and preservance to break limitations of right-leg dyfunctions.

With Nostalgia of Good Taste, B1 Food Court, Shihlin Night Market, Became a Late-night Dining Hall for People Live in and out of Taipei

Celebrating 2025 Summer Masters Game, Beef Noodles and Hanoi Phở Are Ready to Serve and Enjoy Taiwanese and Asian Cultures, Old and New Friends are Welcome

After a trial run since April 17th and a grand opening on April 25th. B1 Food Court, Shihlin Night Market, became a late-night dining hall for people lived in and out of Taipei. In addition to popular shops run by several decades, forty percent was newcomers who bring sincerity, creativity and heartwarming to serve food lovers with true feelings and to grow business with passion. All is to create a dinning experience with diversity and collective city memories.

Two Brand Stories Invite You to Recall Ups and Downs of Life

Taking this opportunity, we’d like to introduce two stand owners: No. 3 Classic Beef Noodles and No.6 Hanoi Phở Gourmet. Their similarities lied in “the Middle Aged Dare to Make a New Beginning” and “Genuine Ingredients to Deliver Original Taste.” The former shown tenacity for a layman to turn a new leaf, make his dream come true, fight with courage, and never forget one’s roots. The latter marked the fourth generation of inheritage, preservation of original taste, being true to one’s heart, and took an unconventional path.

No. 3 Classic Beef Noodles Stewed with Taipei’s Adolescent Memories

Mr. Lee, owner of No. 3 stand, visited Shihlin Night Market quite often during school days with great time and young memories. After 5.5 years of getting up at 3:30 am to do a full-time job and a part-time job, the aspirations to own a small shop become stronger and stronger. Mr. Lee signed leasing contracts right away after he spotted an online advertisement of B1 Food Court, Shihlin Night Market, in December, 2024.

“Genuine Ingredients and Warm Hospitality” is our Brand Spirit and Core Value

“My mother was a cancer patient and passed away when she is 59 years old. It is a milestone event in my life with a big impact for me as how to remain healthy, keep doing exercises and go away from illness. I believe that whole food diet is a key to health. Genuine ingredients are the most important things. Due to nature of my jobs, I have to eat out, desirable and nutritious Taiwanese snacks with good taste are my favourites. I love Taiwanese snack shops to make myself at home.”

Our brand spirit and core value was embodied in the self production of beef noodle soup, i.e., ten well-chosen Chinese spices and medicines of the stewing spice bag, purchase of quality Australian beef, beef shank braised to tender, the soup stewed for over four hours, source applied to dry mixed beef noodles, from three appetizers (cucumber salad, shredded dried bean curd and spicy kelp slices,) to side dishes and source like pickled mustard green and chili oil. This is to avoid any chemical additives at our stand.

With a Big Adventure in My Middle Age, I Am Blessed with Significant Others and Customers’ Support

Mr. Lee is very quiet. However, he cannot stop talking when he refers to B1 Food Court, Shihlin Night Market,”With fearless purity, I make a big adventure in my middle age and join the fiercest gourmet battlefield. Thanks for their coaching, trust and tolerance for many significant others. Among them, direct applauses and feedbacks from our customers is the driving force for me to work day and night.

Translating Classic Good Taste into Several Flavors of Beef and Non-beef Noodle Soup

Whether you are local lived in neighborhood or travellers coming from remote places, No. 3 Classic Beef Noodles expect you to come and enjoy eating noodles and feel comfortable just like at home. Given beef lovers and no-beef audiences, in addition to braised, tomato, clear-broth beef noodle soup, and mixed beef noodles, there are other choices of wonton noodle soup and soybean paste noodles. To meet stuffy and tasty needs,main courses such as set menu with two appetizers and a small can of Coke or Sprite and A-la-carte beef and wonton noodle soup, are very popular as well.

Affordable Pricing for A-la-carte Meals, Suitable for a Single Person, a Couple of Two and to Be Shared by a Group of People

Among then, the A-la-carte braised noodle soup (No Beef) only costs NT$90 (approx. US$3) while the A-la-carte braised, tomato, clear-broth beef noodle soup and dry mixed beef noodles only costs NT$190(approx. US$6.3). With higher and higher costs of ingredients, all of the above-mentioned meals are with reasonable pricing and best fit for a single person, a couple of two and a group of people. For children and those who don’t like spicy foods, clear-broth beef noodle soup and wonton noodle soup are their favourites. If you love to have a drink with easy talks, Taiwan beer with golden, classic, pineapple, mango, honey and grape flavours, as well as Coke and Sprite, will be your buddies.

This Summer and Autumn, Iced and Sweet Soups Are Available to Quench Your Thirst, Soothing Your Heat, Treating Yourself and Balancing Rich Flavors of Snacks and Foods

Since trial run, vegetarians ask what we can offer often. And, it gets hotter day by day, we launched iced and sweet soups on May 20th (pronunciation similar to “I Love You” in Mandarin ), for example, Ta-Jia Taro Soup, Ta-Jia Taro and Azuki Bean Soup, Azuki Bean Soup and Mung Bean Soup. Hopefully, new arrivals serve as royal companions to quench your thirst, soothing your heat, treating yourself and balancing rich flavors of snacks and foods this summer and autumn.

Suspended Meal Will Be Launched During Summer Vacation to Allow the Disadvantaged and Those in Need to Play Knife and Fork

Our long-term sales promotion includes the suspended meals to be launched during summer vacation. This is to allow the disadvantaged and those in need to play knife and fork while we have good time with great foods here. From now on, we will continue to offer two appetizers and one small can of Coke and Sprite for the set menu. If you order three set meals or A-la-carte beef noodle soup,you will get one cup of Azuki or Mung Bean Soup free. If you order five set meals or A-la-carte beef noodle soup, you will get one cup of Ta-Jia Taro Soup or Azuki Bean Soup free. If you order ten set meals or A-la-carte beef noodle soup, you will get two cups of Ta-Jia Taro Soup or Azuki Bean Soup free.

Even the Dishwashing Liquid Has Been Under Scrutiny to Give Anyone Peace of Mind and Demonstrated Mr. Lee’s Care of Our Land and Love of Our Nature

Mr. Lee insisted not only in pursuit of personal health, but also fresh, nutritious and tasty ingredients. In terms of the dishware and the dishwashing liquid, he shown his care of our land and love of our nature. “I have a small wish that B1 Food Court, Shinlin Night Market, becomes the 1st experimental site for waste reduction and give you peace of mind for the dishware among sOcttand owners of Taipei’s night markets .”

Mr. Lee said that we have done our best not to use disposable dishware. For instance, we used bowls , spoons, dishes of appetizers and sauce made in Yingge, New Taipei City, to re-create comfortable setting and feelings for having meals at home. In addition to recycle dishware, we introduced natural dishwashing liquid that has been improved formula and produced by Taiwan for fifty years with a food-level certificate issued by SGS. It took a little amount of dishwashing liquid with a little amount of tap water to make oily and dirty dishware clean and shiny very quickly without any residual. That’s the key for our peace of mind.” We encourage other stand owners to come to No. 3 stand to take empty bottles for trial use or bring your own empty bottles . With the power of group buying , we hope to do our small part of social responsibility and sustainable development.”

No. 6 Hanoi Phở Gourmet Passed Down the Fourth Generation of Tradition. Cultural Heritage Makes It More Appetizing

To have Phở for the breakfast in Vietnam is just like to eat an egg cake and drink soybean milk in Taiwan. With mysterious imagination, origin and fairy tales of Phở reflect natural ingredients, local customs, and distinctive features of Hanoi Phở is to represent its taste of genuine ingredients while Southern Vietnamese Phở is are spicy adding lots of other stuff. As for an amazing journey and its co-relation, mutual fusion and respective evolution between French dining and Vietnamese Phở, please refer to https://www.foodnext.net/life/culture/paper/5098759029 and https://guide.michelin.com/tw/zh_TW/article/features/friend-or-pho-who-really-invented-vietnam-s-national-dish.

Regardless of High Spendings, Some Spices and Dry Goods Were Shipped from Hanoi to Taipei Every Day

Refer to the characteristics of No. 6 Hanoi Phở Gourmet , Mr. Zheng’s eyes blinked with light, “Soup is the soul of Hanoi Phở, our meat never uses any tender powder or pork bone powder with chemical substance. We blended onion, cinnamon, old ginger, chicken bones, pork bones or beef bones and so on to stew more than ten hours. This is why I insist to make fresh, healthy and tasty Hanoi Phở.” Moreover, in order to offer authentic Hanoi Phở, Phở was hand-made and some spices and dry goods, such as cinnamon, star anise and citronella, were shipped from Hanoi to Taipei every day regardless of high spendings.

Source is an indispensable supplement of Hanoi Phở. There was a big jar of sour garlic vinegar on display at our stand. This is the first exclusive formula we launched in Taiwan many years ago. Garlic and vinegar are beneficial to human health with common belief of gourmet lovers both in the east and in the west. Its sweet and sour taste is a terrific source by itself and a perfect match to fish source. Sour garlic vinegar is our secret weapons to level up flavors and is an irresistible temptation for food lovers.

Major Products and Long-term Promotion

As for major products, Fresh Beef and Seafood Hanoi Phở , DryMixed Spring Rolls, Raw Spring Rolls and Moon Oyster Rolls are most popular. All is about the collective performance of the soup with delicate stewing, quality ingredients and being loyal to family inheritage. Craftsman spirit and cultural heritage made it the top one brand Hanoi Phở for long-standing reputation. Since trial run, top two champions were Fresh Beef and Chicken Hanoi Phở. Among them, you will have fish paste and many oysters from our moon oyster cake. Food lovers are touched with super ingredients, quality production and rich flavors of mouth. Our long-term sales promotion: If you spend over NT$500(approx. US$16.7), you get additional A set menu(papaya and raw spring rolls) free.

Hanoi Phở Gourmet was Top of Mind for Those Fans and Customers for Over a Decade. We Are Eager to Become One of the Players of the Gourmet United Nation

Before joining B1 Food Court, Shihlin Night Market, No. 6 Hanoi Phở Gourmet has sold among 36 old lanes for the fourth generation. Hanoi Phở is light, tasty and fresh with big differences compared with that of southern Vietnam, which is quite spicy. Taiwan is a paradise of gourmet. With more and more people conscious about healthy dining in Taiwan, Hanoi Phở opened a restaurant on the Hua-yuan Road in Taipei to attract many fans with words of mouth for over ten years. Why chose to relocate to current location is because we believe it is with potentials to build gourmet united nation. Kindly click for further information of the facebook of former Taipei restaurant: https://www.facebook.com/share/19GMsBSyAb/?mibextid=WC7FNe.

Overseas Gourmet Stimulated More Room of Imagination about the Late-Night Dinning Hall

No. 6 stand owner Mr. Zheng anticipated “B1 Food Court, Shihlin Night Market,it is not only a night market for Taipei. It is a night market for the world. Overseas gourmet delivers enchanting and diverse style of the late-night dinning hall. Perhaps, in the near future, it is set to attract other overseas gourmet to stimulate more room of imagination and to change overall and long-standing impression of repetitive snacks and foods here.”

To Set Example at His Stand, Mr. Zheng Was Held Responsible to Make B1 Food Court, Shihlin Night Market, to Shine Again and to Grow with the Greater Shilin Night Market

Just like the legacy of fourth generation and to make the most of Hanoi Phở, Mr. Zheng has held high expectations about how to make B1 Food Court, Shinlin Night Market, shine again. To set the example at his own stand, Mr. Zheng hope to be part of the local community and greet more tourists to grow with the larger Shihlin Night Market.