The Macy’s Memorial Day sale has thousands of markdowns — these are the 20 best deals

Before you pack away all your long sleeves, remember that air conditioning can make some places downright frigid in the summer, so consider keeping (or, ahem, buying) a few full-coverage tops in your warm-weather rotation.

Also marked down to 40% off, this billowy blouse sports a pretty and feminine floral print and a breezy, lightly ruffled blouson fit that flatters lots of figures. Choose from blue or pink in sizes XXS-XL.

One customer called it a “beautiful lightweight spring/summer top,” while another said it “fit perfectly.”

Source