Take a color walk, wiggle your toes and try this egg alternative — plus 6 more health and wellness tips for having a great week

Hello, Yahoo Life readers! My name is Kaitlin Reilly, and I am here to share this week’s best health and wellness tips.

You know that eating right, moving more and getting good sleep are all key to staying healthy. One thing you may not think much about is your social life — but it’s just as vital for your well-being to have deep, meaningful relationships. Research shows that friends can even help you live longer.

Struggling to make friends as an adult? Yahoo Life spoke to seven people who pushed themselves out of their comfort zones to form new friendships — and their tips for making new connections can help you do the same. What’s something you can do this week to create connections? Talk to familiar strangers: Strike up a conversation with the guy you see regularly at the gym, or chat with that mom next time you see one another on the school pickup line.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Want to see if the weather is warm enough to play outdoor pickleball with your new pals — or if the extreme cold plaguing much of the country will keep your activities indoors for the foreseeable future? Check out your local forecast to find out. Look at your horoscope if you’re so inclined, and then read about the small steps you can take to make your week even better.

🦶 Wiggle your toes

You probably don’t associate your toes with your health — but you should. Wiggling your toes for just 30 seconds every hour boosts circulation, helping oxygen flow better and supporting lung and heart health. It’s especially important if you’re sitting for a long period of time (like, say, on a flight or while watching The Brutalist), since doing so can help prevent dangerous blood clots.

The most effective way to boost circulation, however, is breaking up sedentary time whenever possible. If you find yourself sitting in your desk chair for hours on end, do some light exercises at your desk, like a few squats or stretches, or take phone calls while walking. And make sure to refill that water bottle a few extra times throughout the day: not only will it help you sneak in extra steps, but staying hydrated is also important for circulation.

🏋️ Exercise at this time of day

Insulin resistance happens when your cells don’t respond well to insulin, which is the hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. This can make it more challenging to keep blood sugar in check, leading to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

One way to combat it? Try doing moderate to vigorous exercise in the afternoon or evening. A study published in Diabetologia found that this practice can improve insulin sensitivity by up to 25% — and that it’s even more effective than spreading activity throughout the day, reducing sitting time or doing light movement.

Consider scheduling your most intense workout in that time window, whether that’s a sunset run or a tough Peloton class. Just make sure not to do anything too intense (like, say, a super-sweaty HIIT class) too close to bedtime: doing so will keep your body temperature and heart rate elevated, which can make it difficult to fall and stay asleep.

😴 Take the perfect-length nap

Life can be exhausting — and a nap can leave you feeling refreshed for the rest of the day. But how do you know how long to nap? NASA did research on long-haul cockpit crews and found that the ideal time is 26 minutes. Crew members who took a midday nap of this length had improved physiological alertness and performance. The theory is that this nap duration is long enough to boost energy and alertness without allowing you to enter deeper stages of sleep, which can leave you groggy.

Want to get that perfect nap? Set your alarm for around 30 minutes, allowing yourself to doze off without oversleeping, and get cozy in a cold, dark, quiet and comfortable spot — even if that’s your bed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

More in Health

Or, try the Navy SEAL nap method: Lie on your back with your legs elevated at a 90-degree angle, calves resting on a surface like a bed or couch and hands folded on your chest. This position helps improve blood flow, reduces leg swelling and promotes relaxation, so you may conk out faster for a quick power nap.

🍳 Try this egg alternative

Are you seeking a high-protein alternative to eggs? Consider tofu, which is rich in protein, iron and calcium — and is a lot cheaper than eggs these days, at around $3 a package.

Go for a tofu scramble at breakfast: Crumble firm or extra firm tofu in a pan, sauté with vegetables and seasonings including turmeric for color, and cook until heated through. You can also add in some black salt, which provides that eggy taste.

Not in love with the texture of tofu? While you can always press firm tofu to get out excess water, you can also try this hack: Freeze — and then defrost — your tofu before using it in a stir-fry. Not only will it be chewier and firmer, but the tofu will also soak up marinades and sauces more easily.

🏃 Join a run club

Jelly Roll, who is on a health and wellness journey after losing weight, announced this week that he’s starting the “Losers Run Club” as he trains for his next 5K. The group, which operates on Facebook and the fitness tracking app Strava, features “lifestyle tips, training tips, diet and exercise tips” and a plan from runner Matthew Johnson to help people go from “couch to 5K.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

While you can join Jelly Roll on his journey virtually, there are good reasons to consider an IRL run club too. It can keep you accountable to exercise and help you make fitness-minded friends so you can all crush your goals. Plus, running with a group can be safer than hitting the pavement solo, especially if you need to schedule your runs for after work in the winter, when it gets dark early.

🫒 Rethink that olive oil trend

You may have seen people on social media downing shots of olive oil, but is that really the best way? Experts say no, and not just because drinking olive oil in shot glass quantities, especially on an empty stomach, can lead to less-than-favorable side effects like nausea and diarrhea. While olive oil has healthy fats and anti-inflammatory properties, the best way for your body to absorb its benefits is by combining it with antioxidant-rich foods. Drizzle a little olive oil and salt over tomato slices, or toss it with leafy greens like arugula and a squeeze of lemon for a simple, nutrient-packed salad.

🌈 Take a color walk

You know the many benefits of getting more movement into your day, and walking is an easy (and free) way to do that. Need some inspiration to get stepping? Go for a “color walk,” which is a new mental health trend making the rounds on TikTok.

A color walk is a mindfulness practice where you pick a color and look for objects in that shade as you stroll, helping you stay present and grounded. Focusing on your surroundings activates the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing stress and anxiety. Plus, if you’re prone to overthinking, staying on a task — even something as simple as identifying items of a certain color — can help narrow your attention, allowing you to break out of a rumination cycle.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more ideas for how to shake up your walk? Yahoo Life rounded up the different types of strolls people take around the world, like Japan’s practice of shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing.”

💊 Reconsider your supplement routine

Every week it seems like people are waxing poetic about a new supplement, whether it’s magnesium for a better night’s rest or a GLP-1 supplement that claims to curb cravings and help you lose weight. But while 75% of American adults take at least one supplement, according to a recent survey by the Council for Responsible Nutrition, it’s best to proceed with caution: Certain supplements, like turmeric, green tea and ashwagandha, have been linked to liver damage. Plus, since the Food and Drug Administration does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they reach the market, mislabeling is common. You may not be getting exactly what you think you are, which can lead to reduced effectiveness or even poor side effects that can damage, rather than help, your health.

Also, be skeptical of supplements that seem too good to be true — like, say, ones labeled “nature’s Ozempic.” Consult your doctor before adding new supplements to your routine, especially if you’re taking medications or have underlying health conditions.

📱 Switch up your phone settings

Between plane crashes and the measles outbreak, the news is stressful these days — and if you find yourself doomscrolling on your phone regularly, your mental health is likely taking a hit. So … should you cut ties with the internet on your cell? There’s research to suggest doing so works: A study from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business found that 71% of participants who blocked mobile internet access (but were still able to text and call) for two weeks significantly improved their mental health, focus and well-being. They even reported improvements in symptoms of depression that rivaled those found from antidepressant studies.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s not the only phone change you can make to improve your mental well-being. In a recent opinion piece for the Guardian, journalist Chloë Hamilton shared how turning off WhatsApp and other phone notifications improved her sleep, mood and parenting. While Hamilton said she struggled to not check her phone to see everything she missed, it was freeing not to have the ding of constant notifications. “My phone is still a big part of my life but it doesn’t intrude on my living as much as it once did,” she wrote.

More wellness tips:

Source