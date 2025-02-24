Fangzhou Inc. Announces Inclusion as a Constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (06086.HK), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, announced today that the Company has been selected and will be included as a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, with effect from March 10, 2025.

The Company is of the view that inclusion as a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index has the potential to elevate its profile among a broader spectrum of investors and enhance the Company’s recognition in the capital markets, while creating opportunities for customers, partners, and investors to engage with the Company’s innovative Internet healthcare solutions. For further details, please refer to the relevant index notice(s) published on the website of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (https://www.hsi.com.hk).

About the Hang Seng Composite Index

The Hang Seng Composite Index is a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers about the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and can be used as a basis for index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform. With 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of June 30, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

