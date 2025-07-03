BANGKOK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) reaffirmed its commitment to delivering high value for business events. Leveraging TIME 2025 to demonstrate new possibilities, TCEB showcased how a city-pairing destination, Bangkok–Hua Hin, brings together an exclusive train ride, enriched wellness options, and diverse venue settings, all showing value for maximisation and memorable and meaningful MICE experiences.



TCEB Highlights High-Value Offerings Enriched Wellness, Diverse Venues through Bangkok-Hua Hin MICE Showcase

Mr. Puripan Bunnag, Acting President of TCEB, said, “Thailand Innovative Meetings Exchange (TIME) is TCEB’s annual event connecting overseas MICE buyers and planners with Thai suppliers to showcase value-drive approach to business events in Thailand. The 2025 edition, held from 16 to 20 June, welcomed 51 overseas buyers and 3 overseas media from 15 markets in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the US. We are proud that TIME 2025 has introduced a wealth of memorable and meaningful experiences that meet the sophisticated needs of the MICE industry. It is in line with our vision “Meet in Thailand, Your Success, Your Moment” campaign, where the 3M elements — Maximization, Meaningful, and Memorable — will help planners unlock new potential in Thailand.”

Highlights of TIME 2025

Bangkok–Hua Hin City Pairing:

The city-pairing destination, Bangkok–Hua Hin, was designed to demonstrate the possibility of well-connected destinations in one trip. Delegates experienced a dynamic blend of the capital’s urban energy and Hua Hin’s coastal charm. The pinnacle was the Royal Blossom Train Ride from Hua Hin to Bangkok. Operated by the State Railway of Thailand, this exclusive service became a memorable experience as it offered amenities such as retractable wide seats, USB ports, worktables, a small bar, elegant interiors, large windows for scenic views and space for networking, activities or relaxation.

Wellness-Focused Programming:

Recognizing the growing demand for memorable and meaningful well-being in business travel, TCEB featured:

Muay Thai at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok — an electrifying showcase enhanced with immersive technology that energized audiences.

— an electrifying showcase enhanced with immersive technology that energized audiences. At Wat Pho also in Bangkok, a hands-on class in Traditional Thai Massage taught self-massage techniques designed for professionals with limited time.

taught self-massage techniques designed for professionals with limited time. ‘Travel with Your Nose’ workshop in a historic neighborhood near Chinatown highlighted Thailand’s herbal heritage through the crafting of fragrant inhalers near a century-old herbal medicine shop still operating today.

workshop in a historic neighborhood near Chinatown highlighted Thailand’s herbal heritage through the crafting of fragrant inhalers near a century-old herbal medicine shop still operating today. RXV Wellness Village by the river in Sampran on the way to Hua Hin, featuring a holistic wellness journey with spa therapies, mental health activities, and plant-based cuisine.

on the way to Hua Hin, featuring a holistic wellness journey with spa therapies, mental health activities, and plant-based cuisine. Chiva-Som, the internationally acclaimed resort by the sea in Hua Hin, offering holistic well-being — science, nutrition, fitness, and traditional Thai healing.

Diverse and Unconventional Venues:

Enhanced venue options tailored to diverse business needs included:

Riverside Venues in Bangkok : Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, Avani+ Riverside, Millennium Hilton, and True Icon Hall.

: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, Avani+ Riverside, Millennium Hilton, and True Icon Hall. CBD Venues : Dusit Central Park Hotel, along with two distinctive dining locations — the historic House on Sathorn and Nobu Rooftop Bar.

: Dusit Central Park Hotel, along with two distinctive dining locations — the historic House on Sathorn and Nobu Rooftop Bar. Seaside Venues in Hua Hin: The Standard Hua Hin, which offers beachside teambuilding activities, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort and unconventional Ban Chok Restaurant for social functions.

Cultural and Community Immersion

Interactive storytelling at Pipit Banglamphu Museum in Bangkok, a show of cultural legacy of the Banglamphu district through modern technology and traditional exhibits.

Art workshop at Baan Silapin (The Artist’s House) along Bangkok’s historic Bang Luang Canal.

(The Artist’s House) along Bangkok’s historic Bang Luang Canal. On the way to Hua Hin, a visit to sugar palm plantation in Phetchaburi, to witness local technique of collecting sap for palm sugar production and for making traditional desserts.

CSR Contribution:

Reinforcing TCEB’s commitment to community impact, well-balanced and meaningful programme, TIME 2025 included a CSR initiative to make where delegates donated sports equipment, school supplies, stationery, and bicycles to the Education Division of Cha-am Municipality in Phetchaburi Province, supporting local youth and education access.

