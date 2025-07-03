Dizal’s ZEGFROVY® (sunvozertinib) Receives FDA Accelerated Approval as the Only Targeted Oral Treatment for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations

ZEGFROVY is the only approved targeted oral treatment for NSCLC with EGFR exon20 ins

Approval follows the U.S. FDA’s Priority Review and is supported by the pivotal WU-KONG1 Part B study, in which ZEGFROVY demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefits to patients

SHANGHAI, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dizal (SSE:688192), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel medicines for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZEGFROVY® (sunvozertinib) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations (exon20ins), as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

ZEGFROVY, which has received Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA, is the only approved targeted oral treatment for NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins. This indication is approved under Accelerated Approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

“We are proud to have developed ZEGFROVY, a first-in-class oral therapy that offers a more effective treatment option with enhanced safety and ease of administration for NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins,” said Dr. Xiaolin Zhang, CEO of Dizal. “The accelerated approval of ZEGFROVY marks a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to developing groundbreaking new medicines for patients with high unmet medical needs around the world.”

ZEGFROVY is an oral, irreversible EGFR inhibitor with uniquely designed molecular structure targeting a wide spectrum of EGFR mutations with wild-type EGFR selectivity. In August 2023, ZEGFROVY received accelerated approval in China. Today’s FDA approval follows Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review granted by both the U.S. FDA and the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

The FDA approval is supported by data from the multinational pivotal study WU-KONG1 Part B (WU-KONG1B), aiming to investigate the efficacy and safety of ZEGFROVY in relapsed or refractory NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins. The study results were featured as an oral presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and were recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

“As the world’s only approved targeted oral therapy for EGFR exon20ins NSCLC, ZEGFROVY has expanded the treatment paradigm in this therapeutic area that has long lacked convenient and effective treatment options,” said Pasi A. Jänne, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Harvard Medical School and lead principal investigator of WU-KONG1B. “Research findings from WU-KONG1B have demonstrated ZEGFROVY’s significant therapeutic effects with consistent efficacy across both Asian and non-Asian patient populations. Its convenient once-daily oral dosing substantially improves administration convenience and patient adherence, which is an increasingly critical factor as lung cancer care shifts toward chronic disease management. The U.S. approval of ZEGFROVY® marks a landmark in scientific advancement and represents a meaningful milestone in addressing the long-standing unmet medical needs of this underserved patient population.”

“ZEGFROVY has demonstrated breakthrough therapeutic value in the treatment of EGFR exon20ins NSCLC, as shown in a rigorous multinational clinical trial. Its potent antitumor activity, manageable safety profile, and convenient oral administration position it as an optimal treatment option in clinical practice,” said Prof. James Chih-Hsin Yang, MD, PhD, National Taiwan University Cancer Center Hospital and the Co-lead principal investigator of WU-KONG1B. “The approval of ZEGFROVY in major global markets not only offers new hope for patients, but also reinforces our commitment to patient-centered research and the continued advancement of precision medicine in lung cancer.”

“In NSCLC, EGFR exon20ins represent the third most common type of EGFR mutation. EGFR exon20ins are particularly challenging to treat due to their unique spatial conformation, diverse mutation subtypes, and high heterogeneity. As a result, patients face a poor prognosis and limited treatment options,” said Prof. Mengzhao Wang, MD, PhD, lead principal investigator of the China-based pivotal study WU-KONG6 of ZEGFROVY and principal investigator of WU-KONG1B at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, “The results of the WU-KONG6 study demonstrated ZEGFROVY’s clinical benefit superior to current options and lead to the drug’s approval in China. The U.S. approval of ZEGFROVY will enable more patients around the world to benefit from this drug.”

The FDA simultaneously approved Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Oncomine™ Dx Express Test as a next-generation sequencing (NGS) companion diagnostic (CDx) for ZEGFROVY to identify NSCLC patients with EGFR Exon20 insertions. NGS testing is recognized as a critical technology in cancer genomic profiling, facilitating the rapid and precise detection of DNA mutations in tumor cells. Combined with the Ion Torrent™ Genexus™ Dx System, the test delivers NGS results in as little as 24 hours to help inform more timely treatment decisions in patients with EGFR exon20ins NSCLC.

Additionally, Dizal has completed enrollment for its multinational phase III pivotal WU-KONG28 study, evaluating ZEGFROVY versus platinum-based doublet chemotherapies in treatment naïve NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins across 16 countries and regions. At the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting, Dizal reported that ZEGFROVY, as a single oral agent, achieved a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 78.6% and a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 12.4 months in the first-line setting. With its potent antitumor activity and favorable safety profile, ZEGFROVY demonstrated strong potential as an optimal first-line treatment for patients with EGFR exon20ins NSCLC.

About ZEGFROVY® (sunvozertinib)

ZEGFROVY is an irreversible EGFR inhibitor discovered by Dizal scientists targeting a wide spectrum of EGFR mutations with wild-type EGFR selectivity. ZEGFROVY is approved in the U.S. and China for the treatment the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations (exon20ins), whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. The China approval is based on the results of the pivotal WU-KONG6 study in platinum-based chemotherapy pretreated NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins. The U.S. approval is supported by WU-KONG1 Part B, a multinational pivotal study investigating the efficacy and safety of ZEGFROVY in the same indication.

In addition, ZEGFROVY also demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in NSCLC patients with EGFR sensitizing, T790M, and uncommon mutations (such as G719X, L861Q, etc.), as well as HER2 exon20ins.

ZEGFROVY showed a well-tolerated and manageable safety profile in the clinic. The most common drug-related TEAEs (treatment-emergent adverse event) were Grade 1/2 in nature and clinically manageable.

WU-KONG28, a phase III, multinational, randomized study assessing ZEGFROVY as a first-line treatment for patients with EGFR exon20ins NSCLC, has completed enrollment across 16 countries and regions.

Pre-clinical and clinical results of ZEGFROVY were published in peer-reviewed journals Cancer Discovery, The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and Journal of Clinical Oncology.

About Dizal

Dizal is a biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. The company aims to develop first-in-class and groundbreaking new medicines, and further address unmet medical needs worldwide. Deep-rooted in translational science and molecular design, it has established an internationally competitive portfolio with multiple assets in global pivotal studies and two leading assets: ZEGFROVY, approved in both the U.S. and China, and golidocitinib, approved in China. To learn more about Dizal, please visit www.dizalpharma.com, or follow us on Linkedin or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Dizal, are intended to identify certain forward-looking statements. Dizal does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections, and understandings of the management of Dizal with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Dizal’s control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Dizal’s competitive environment, and political, economic, legal, and social conditions.

Dizal, the Directors, and the employees of Dizal assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained on this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turnout to be incorrect.

