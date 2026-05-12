Tips For Washing Your House Before Painting…

House washing is a great way to prep your home’s exterior before painting it. Removing any built-up dirt, mould or grime. However, wielding high-pressure washer requires care to avoid potential damage to the house and existing paintwork. Here are some tips for pressure cleaning your home’s exterior and ensuring that you achieve a clean finish without damage.

1. Inspect The Existing Surface Before Starting:

Carefully inspect the surfaces you plan to pressure clean. Identify any loose paint, cracks, or areas that could be damaged by high-pressure water during the cleaning process.

2. Use the Right Pressure Settings:

Check and adjust the pressure settings on the pressure washer according to the surface you’re cleaning and manufacturers recommendations. High pressure may be suitable for concrete, but could damage softer surfaces like cedar wood or plastics.

3. Always Wear Protective Gear:

Prioritise safety at all times when using a presser washer. Wear appropriate protective gear, including safety goggles, gloves, and closed in shoes. All needed to protect yourself from loose debris and water rebound.

4. Test On Surface Before Starting:

Before starting, test the pressure washer in a small, non visual area in case it did get damaged. This helps gauge the pressure needed and ensure it won’t cause damage on the main area when getting underway.

5. Clean All Gutters and Down Pipes First:

It is a good idea to clean all gutters and down pipes first to prevent debris from falling on freshly cleaned wall surfaces.

6. Use Environmentally Friendly Detergents:

We all need to do our part to help Mother Nature, so select biodegradable and environmentally friendly detergents and minimise the impact on nearby plants, animals, and water sources.

7. Keep A Safe Distance:

Maintain a safe distance between the nozzle and the surface being cleaned at all times. Start well away from the surface and gradually move closer to find the optimal distance for the result you want.

8. Don’t Use Excessive Pressure:

Avoid using excessive pressure at all times, especially on delicate surfaces like cedar wood or plastic flashings etc. High pressure can cause major damage very quickly if you overdo it in one spot.

2. Don’t Neglect Protective Coverings:

Cover delicate plants, outdoor furniture, and any electrical outlets to prevent damage or water ingress.

3. Pay Attention to Safety Guidelines:

Follow the safety guidelines provided by the pressure washer manufacturer. Ignoring these guidelines can lead to accidents and injuries.

4. Don’t Pressure Wash Painted Surfaces Unnecessarily:

Be cautious when pressure washing painted surfaces, as the force can strip away paint.

6. Be Careful Around Windows, Doors and Flashings

Avoid directing high-pressure water towards windows, doors and flashings to same. It can cause leaks and damage the window components.

Pressure cleaning is a powerful tool for washing your home. If you’re not confident to take on the job yourself, phone the professionals at Roberts Trading Pty Ltd who are experts at this as well as exterior house painting. Call today for a free quote and visit their website for a look at the full array of house painting services they offer here: https://robertstrading.com.au